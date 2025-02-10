Circuits Overview

The Circuits View provides detailed insights into the connection between two endpoints, referred to as A and Z.

Each circuit includes the following information:

1. Status

The status reflects the overall health of the circuit and can have one of the following values:

Fail : Indicates that there are issues with one or both endpoints.

Pass : Indicates that there are no issues with either endpoint.

Incomplete: Indicates no issues with the endpoints, but the port status is not yet ready.

2. Endpoint Information

Detailed information about each endpoint includes:

Location : Specifies the endpoint's location, Rack, and Unit.

Node and Port Details : information about the nodes and the associated ports.

Transceiver Information : Includes details such as: Transceiver part number (hidden by default) Transceiver serial number (hidden by default) Firmware version (hidden by default) Connection status: Displays false if one of the endpoints has a "No Transceiver" issue.

Port Status : Indicates the current state of the port: Down : If any of the following conditions are present: "No Transceiver" "Link Down, No Signal" "ErrDisable - Flap" "Admin Down" "ErrDisable - Rx" "Negotiation Failure" Up : When none of the above conditions apply.

Signal Status : Shows transmission and reception power levels (Tx/Rx power lanes) , only supported for Admin users with InfiniBand and Ethernet fabric.new

BER Counters : Provides bit error rate (BER) statistics, such as raw BER and effective BER , only supported for Admin users with InfiniBand and Ethernet fabric.new

Traffic Counters : Includes traffic statistics, such as errors, drops, and byte counts for incoming and outgoing traffic.

Recommended Action : Suggests actions to resolve any identified issues.

Report Status : Indicates the timeliness of the report, with the following values: No Report : The report has not been updated yet. Stale Report : The report has not been updated within the last 15 minutes (the associated endpoint will be grayed out). Latest Report : The report was updated within the last 15 minutes.



By default, only circuits with a Fail status (unhealthy circuits) are displayed. However, users can view all circuits by selecting the All option.

To select the peer-port cable issue user can right-click on the specified circuit and select Go To Circuit to see the combined circuit details and remediation actions.

Rx/Tx Power Lane are only supported with InfiniBand and Ethernet fabric

In the realm of data transmission, understanding the power values for each lane in the port is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and ensuring efficient signal transmission.

Rx/Tx Power Values for Each Lane

The Rx and Tx power values are essential metrics that provide insight into the performance of each lane in a port. These values are especially significant in high-speed data transmission environments, where maintaining the correct power levels is critical for data integrity and system reliability.

NDR Switches

For NDR switches, the power values for each lane in the port are provided, with each cage containing two ports. The relevant lanes for each port can be identified using the _Lanes_Used' counter. This counter plays a vital role in determining which lanes are active and relevant for data transmission.

The 'Module_Lanes_Used' counter is a binary indicator that specifies the active lanes in a particular module. For instance:

If the value is '1_1_1_1_0_0_0_0', lanes 4-7 should be considered.

If the value is '0_0_0_0_1_1_1_1', lanes 0-3 should be taken into account.

The Rx and Tx power values for these lanes are denoted as rx_power_lane_n and tx_power_lane_n, where 'n' can range from 0 to 7, depending on the active lanes.

InfiniBand Technology

When it comes to InfiniBand technology, the approach to handling Rx and Tx power values differs slightly. InfiniBand typically provides power values only for lanes 0-3. As a result, the 'Module_Lanes_Used' mask value is disregarded in this context.

Testing and Verification

Step 1: Identifying Active Lanes

Using the 'Module_Lanes_Used' counter, identify the active lanes for each port. For NDR switches, deter 'Module mine whether lanes 0-3 or 4-7 are active based on the counter's value.

Step 2: Recording Power Values

Record the Rx and Tx power values for the active lanes. Ensure that the values are accurately captured and correspond to the designated lanes.

Step 3: Cross-Verification

Cross-verify the recorded power values with the expected values for the active lanes. This step is crucial for identifying any discrepancies or anomalies in the power readings.

Step 4: Ignoring Irrelevant Lanes

For InfiniBand, ignore the 'Module_Lanes_Used' mask value and focus solely on lanes 0-3. Verify that the power values for these lanes are accurate and within the acceptable range.