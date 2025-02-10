NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Collecting Amber Filenew

On This Page

Collecting Amber Filenew

InfiniBand and Ethernet Switches

InfiniBand and Ethernet switches have one MST device for which Amber file is collected. Following command can be used to collect amber file:

  1. Find the MST device by running the command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # sudo mst status -v

  2. Run mlxlink command to collect the amber:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mlxlink -d <mst device name> --amber_collect <path to save the amber file>

    Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mlxlink –d /dev/mst/mt54000_pciconf0 –amber_collect /tmp/amber.csv

XDR Switches

On XDR switches there are four devices - one per ASIC.

  1. To get the amber for all the ASICs, create a planarized device. To do so, run the following command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # sudo mst start --planarized_device_pci

    Expected output:

    image-2025-2-5_17-39-28-1-version-1-modificationdate-1739179937604-api-v2.png

  2. Run mlxlink command for the planarized device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect <path to save the amber file>

    Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect /tmp/amber.csv

    This command creates four amber files – one per ASIC and labels the file name as: amber_ASIC_0.csv, amber_ASIC_1.csv, amber_ASIC_2.csv, amber_ASIC_3.csv

    Each amber file will have information for a particular split port.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here