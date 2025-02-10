Collecting Amber Filenew

To get the amber for all the ASICs, create a planarized device. To do so, run the following command:

Run mlxlink command for the planarized device:

Copy Copied! sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect <path to save the amber file>

Example:

Copy Copied! sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect /tmp/amber.csv

This command creates four amber files – one per ASIC and labels the file name as: amber_ASIC_0.csv, amber_ASIC_1.csv, amber_ASIC_2.csv, amber_ASIC_3.csv

Each amber file will have information for a particular split port.