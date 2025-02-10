On This Page
Commands APIs
Description – return supported commands that could be executed via web.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/commands
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
{
"load_topo": {
"args": {
"dns": {
"type":
"bool",
"mandatory":
false},
"files": {
"type":
"list",
"mandatory":
true},
"cluster": {
"type":
"str",
"mandatory":
false} },
"is_async":
false},
"load_ip": {
"args": {
"files": {
"type":
"list",
"mandatory":
true},
"cluster": {
"type":
"str",
"mandatory":
false} },
"is_async":
false}, …. etc. }
Description – get command help.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>/help
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example - It depends on the CLI command you need to run. The following is an example of running load_ptp
\{
"command":
"load_topo",
"help": \[
"",
" load_topo filename \[dns=true/false\] \[type=topo/dot\] \[cluster=\u003Ccluster name\u003E\] \[servers=true/false\]",
" loads a topology file",
"",
" Parameters",
" 1. dns \[optional, boolean(true/false), default is true\]:",
" if dns=true, hostname will be used to communication, otherwise user have to load IP file.",
" 2. cluster \[optional, string, default is 'default`\] cluster name.",
" 3. servers \[optional, boolean(true/false), default varies\]: flag whether to manage agents on servers.",
" default is true for ETH clusters, not supported for IB clusters.",
" 4. type \[optional, string(topo/dot), default varies\]",
" for IB clusters, the default is `topo`, and for ETH clusters the default is `dot`.",
""\] \}
Description – return the status of commands processing, the status is either 'Idle' of 'Executing <cmd_name>' .
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/commands/status
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
{
"status":
"Idle"or
"Executing <cmd_name>"}
Description – processes a Bringup CLI command
Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Request Data Example – It depends on the CLI command you need to run. The following is an example of running load_ptp.
{
"file":
"/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx"}
Response – text message e.g. Command 'load_ptp' completed successfully
Description – get the output of the given command name.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>/output? timestamp=<timestamp>
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data Example
{
"file":
"/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
-
Response \{
"command":
"load_ptp",
"request_ts":
0,
"last_ts":
1732376613333429,
"status":
"Completed",
"content": \[
"Warning: Rack unit mismatch for MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01: 30, 27",
"Loaded 1 switches, 2 hosts, 2 links.",
"Loaded IP addresses of 1 switches/hosts!"\] \}