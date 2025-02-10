Commands APIs

\{ "command" : "load_topo" , "help" : \[ "" , " load_topo filename \[dns=true/false\] \[type=topo/dot\] \[cluster=\u003Ccluster name\u003E\] \[servers=true/false\]" , " loads a topology file" , "" , " Parameters" , " 1. dns \[optional, boolean(true/false), default is true\]:" , " if dns=true, hostname will be used to communication, otherwise user have to load IP file." , " 2. cluster \[optional, string, default is 'default`\] cluster name." , " 3. servers \[optional, boolean(true/false), default varies\]: flag whether to manage agents on servers." , " default is true for ETH clusters, not supported for IB clusters." , " 4. type \[optional, string(topo/dot), default varies\]" , " for IB clusters, the default is `topo`, and for ETH clusters the default is `dot`." , "" \] \}