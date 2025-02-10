On This Page
Deploying the Module
The Cable Validation tool can be deployed in two methods: as a standalone or as a UFM Enterprise plugin.
Deploy the
cables_bringupcontainer on a host as described below:
docker load -i <image_path>/cables_bringup_<version>.tar.gz
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host cables_bringup
docker exec -it cables_bringup /bin/bash
Setting Docker Environment
Specifying the Network Interface
If the host system is equipped with multiple network interfaces and the switches are connected to the host through an interface that differs from the default management interface, the user can designate this particular interface by utilizing a specific environment variable, namely AGENTS_IFC_NAME. To illustrate, assuming the hypothetical interface name is eno3:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env AGENTS_IFC_NAME=eno3
Adding Hostnames
If the switches are not configured in the DNS server, you may add hostnames; the user may use the --add-host option when running the container. For example (assuming the switch name is switch-3245fa and its IP is 192.168.1.1):
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --add-host=
switch-3245fa:
192.168.
1.1 cables_bringup
Using Volumes
Volumes can be used for data persistence or easier file transfer to the cables_bringup container. The volume must be mapped to /cable_bringup_root in the container for data persistence. This volume can also be used for loading topology files. Example:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host -v /opt/bringup_data:/cable_bringup_root cables_bringup
Overriding Apache Configuration
In the event that a host machine is running another Apache instance and utilizing the default ssh ports 443, an alternative port may be designated for the bringup server by the user, these ports should be available and free. To accomplish this, the APACHE_HTTPS_PORT environment variables can be employed. Consider the following example:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env APACHE_HTTPS_PORT=
9443 cables_bringup
Warning: Please note that Running Cable Validation as plugin is not supported on UFM Gen2.0.
Deploy the module as a UFM Enterprise plugin as follows:
docker load -i /<image_path>/ufm-plugin-cablevalidation-<version>.tar.gz
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation -t <version>
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation
docker exec -it ufm-plugin-cablevalidation bash
Copy Files to the Plugin
Users have two methods for copying files, such as topology files, to the Cable Validation plugin:
Copy the files to the plugin's data volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/cablevalidation which is mapped to /data/ inside the plugin container.
Use docker cp to copy the needed files to the container.
Overriding the Apache Configuration
When using Cable Validation as a plugin, the default ports 443 are already in use by UFM Enterprise. Therefore, port 8633 will be used for HTTPS by default. Users can opt to use different ports for the bring-up server, provided that these ports are available and free.
The plugin config.cfg file can be modified to update APACHE_HTTPS_PORT variables for that purpose. To make this adjustment, follow these steps:
Execute /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin.
Stop the plugin using /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation
Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the 'APACHE_HTTPS_PORT' variable.
Update and save the file.
Start the plugin again with /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.
With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports.