Deploying the Module

Deploy the cables_bringup container on a host as described below:

docker load -i <image_path>/cables_bringup_<version>.tar.gz docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host cables_bringup docker exec -it cables_bringup /bin/bash

If the host system is equipped with multiple network interfaces and the switches are connected to the host through an interface that differs from the default management interface, the user can designate this particular interface by utilizing a specific environment variable, namely AGENTS_IFC_NAME. To illustrate, assuming the hypothetical interface name is eno3:

Copy Copied! docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env AGENTS_IFC_NAME=eno3





If the switches are not configured in the DNS server, you may add hostnames; the user may use the --add-host option when running the container. For example (assuming the switch name is switch-3245fa and its IP is 192.168.1.1):

Copy Copied! docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --add-host= switch -3245fa: 192.168 . 1.1 cables_bringup





Volumes can be used for data persistence or easier file transfer to the cables_bringup container. The volume must be mapped to /cable_bringup_root in the container for data persistence. This volume can also be used for loading topology files. Example:

Copy Copied! docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host -v /opt/bringup_data:/cable_bringup_root cables_bringup





In the event that a host machine is running another Apache instance and utilizing the default ssh ports 443, an alternative port may be designated for the bringup server by the user, these ports should be available and free. To accomplish this, the APACHE_HTTPS_PORT environment variables can be employed. Consider the following example: