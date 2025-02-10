NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Files Management APIs

Files Management APIs

Get Files

  • Description – get the files inside the specified folder if it is accessible via web.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/files_manager/<folder_name>/files?full_path=<true|false>

  • Params

    • full_path: if set to true the files will return with the absolute path

      • Type - bool

      • Optional - yes

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Data Example

    \[
    "/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx",
    "/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp-2.xlsx"
\]

Upload File

  • Description – Upload the provided file to the specified folder only if the folder is accessible via web.

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/files_manager/{folder_name}/files

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data Example

      ------WebKitFormBoundarybxAm2tY7u5Lrhs4q 
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="file"; filename="dc_layout.csv" 
Content-Type: text/csv
 ------WebKitFormBoundarybxAm2tY7u5Lrhs4q--

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – CREATED

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Response - 201: Created

Delete File

  • Description – delete the specified file if it is accessible via web.

  • Request URL – DELETE /cablevalidation/files_manager/<folder_name>/files/<file_name>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Response - NA
