Filters APIs

Filter APIs work on a per-user basis, allowing each user to create their own filters.

Get Page Filters

  • Description – get all filters in the given page

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    \["filter1","filter2"\]

Get Filter

  • Description – get filter by name on the specified page.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

  • Response Example

    {
"filter_name": "filter1",
"columns": {
"a_endpoint_cable_pn": {
"type": "Contains",
"filter": "22"
}
}
}

Add Filter

  • Description – add filter to the given page

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – Created

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Request Data Example

    {
"filter_name":"test2",
"columns":{
"a_endpoint_cable_pn":{"type":"Contains","filter":"22"}
}
}

  • Response - 201: Created

Delete Filter

  • Description – delete the given filter.

  • Request URL – DELET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response – No Content
