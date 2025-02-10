On This Page
Filters APIs
Filter APIs work on a per-user basis, allowing each user to create their own filters.
Description – get all filters in the given page
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
\[
"filter1",
"filter2"\]
Description – get filter by name on the specified page.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
Response Example
{
"filter_name":
"filter1",
"columns": {
"a_endpoint_cable_pn": {
"type":
"Contains",
"filter":
"22"} } }
Description – add filter to the given page
Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
201 – Created
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Request Data Example
{
"filter_name":
"test2",
"columns":{
"a_endpoint_cable_pn":{
"type":
"Contains",
"filter":
"22"} } }
Response - 201: Created
Description – delete the given filter.
Request URL – DELET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – No Content