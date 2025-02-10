NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Get Node Status

Get Node Status

  • Description – get node status.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/nodes/status

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    \{
  "default": \{
    "details": \[
      \{
        "hostname": "ufm-sw-hdr02",
        "ip": "10.209.225.241",
        "ping": "True",
        "json_api": "True",
        "agent": "0.0.0-2",
        "node_type": "Switch",
        "last_updated": "1723766816",
        "time_since_update": "14",
        "dh": "DH1",
        "su": "SU2",
        "rack": "AAA",
        "unit": "1"
      \}
    \],
    "summary": \{
      "correct_agent_version_installed": 0,
      "late_reports": 0 ,
      "no_agent": 2,
      "no_json_api": 100,
      "no_ping": 0,
      "no_reports": 1,
      "stale_reports": 0,
      "total_device_count": 3,
      "wrong_agent_version": 1
    \}
  \}
\}

Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
