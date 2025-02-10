Get Node Status
Description – get node status.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/nodes/status
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
\{
"default": \{
"details": \[ \{
"hostname":
"ufm-sw-hdr02",
"ip":
"10.209.225.241",
"ping":
"True",
"json_api":
"True",
"agent":
"0.0.0-2",
"node_type":
"Switch",
"last_updated":
"1723766816",
"time_since_update":
"14",
"dh":
"DH1",
"su":
"SU2",
"rack":
"AAA",
"unit":
"1"\} \],
"summary": \{
"correct_agent_version_installed":
0,
"late_reports":
0,
"no_agent":
2,
"no_json_api":
100,
"no_ping":
0,
"no_reports":
1,
"stale_reports":
0,
"total_device_count":
3,
"wrong_agent_version":
1\} \} \}