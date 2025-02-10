NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Optional Files

The tool also supports optional files that helps with customizing the topology file.

DC Floor Layout File

Supported for Ethernet fabrics, this CSV file allows users to aggregate CVT results based on their Data Center (DC) layout hierarchy, such as:

  • Data Hall # or Pod #

  • Scalable Unit #

  • Row #

  • Line Unit #

It defines the mapping of racks to a set of desired layout categories (column headers).

Example: below racks are mapped to SU's, LU's, R's, DH

HCA Mapping File

Supported for InfiniBand and NVOS fabrics, this CSV file defines the relationship between port numbers and HCA names in the following format:

port,hca-name

  • port: Interface number on the host

  • hca-name: RDMA interface name, which could be mlx5_x, HCA-X, ibp*, or any other naming convention.

By default, if the user didn't provide the hca_mappingthe tool will use the following assumption:

port,hca-name
1, mlx5_0
2, mlx5_1
3, mlx5_2
4, mlx5_3
5, mlx5_4
6, mlx5_5
7, mlx5_6
8, mlx5_7

The below is an example of the hca_mapping file:

port,hca-name
1,mlx5_1
2,mlx5_0
3,mlx5_2
4,mlx5_4

