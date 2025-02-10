On This Page
P2P File
The P2P file is an Excel file that details the physical link connections within the fabric. It may consist of multiple sheets, each containing the following columns:
A-Node Name: Specify the name of the node on the "A" side of the connection.
A-Type: Indicate the role of the "A" side node, either "Host" or "Switch" (applicable for Ethernet).
A-Port: Provide the port name for the "A" side node.
Z-Node Name: Specify the name of the node on the "Z" side of the connection.
Z-Type: Indicate the role of the "Z" side node, either "Host" or "Switch" (applicable for Ethernet).
Z-Port: Provide the port name for the "Z" side node.
InfiniBand Example:
A sample sheet for InfiniBand connections in a P2P file:
Rack
U
Name
HCA/Port
Rack
Name
Name
Port
316
22
c-csi-0329s
1
R113
22
c-csi-mqm9700-0327
1
316
24
c-csi-0331s
1
R113
22
c-csi-mqm9700-0327
2
The designated port can be a single number or a split port (e.g., 1/2).
Mapping for HCA ports:
1 → mlx5_0 P1
2 → mlx5_1 P1
And so on.
The HCA mapping could be customized by the user, for more details see HCA Mapping File
NVOS Example:
A sample sheet for NVOS connections in a P2P file:
Rack
U
Name
HCA/Port
Rack
Name
Name
Port
316
22
clx-abc-073
1
R113
22
bm-abc-t4
sw1p1
316
24
clx-abc-074
1
R113
22
bm-abc-t5
sw1p2
Designated ports are represented as
sw<port_number>p<split_number>.
Mapping for HCA ports: Same as InfiniBand (see above).
Ethernet Example:
A-Rack
A-U
A-Node Name
A-Type
A-Port
Z-Rack
Z-RU
Z-Node Name
Z-Type
Z-Port
ASN
2
memx-asm-01-sr1
Host
rail5
ASM
11
mem1-roc-f2-b2-r5-t1-d01
Switch
swp1s0
ASN
2
memx-asm-01-sr1
Host
rail6
ASM
13
mem1-roc-f2-b2-r6-t1-d01
Switch
swp1s1
Designated ports are represented as
swp<port_number>s<split_number> for switches and
rail<port_number for hosts>.
Please note that in all fabrics the tool relies on the header names to extract the information it needs. So user must have these names exactly as they appear above. If you make a syntax error then it will fail.
it is mandatory for the PTP file to incorporate a "Legend" sheet, which contains vital details regarding switch and host patterns. The below is an example:
Example:
Name
Model
Switch/HCA
Speed
Rate
MQM9700
Switch
4x 100G
NDR
HCA_2
HCA
4x 100G
NDR