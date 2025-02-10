NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    P2P File

P2P File

The P2P file is an Excel file that details the physical link connections within the fabric. It may consist of multiple sheets, each containing the following columns:

  • A-Node Name: Specify the name of the node on the "A" side of the connection.

  • A-Type: Indicate the role of the "A" side node, either "Host" or "Switch" (applicable for Ethernet).

  • A-Port: Provide the port name for the "A" side node.

  • Z-Node Name: Specify the name of the node on the "Z" side of the connection.

  • Z-Type: Indicate the role of the "Z" side node, either "Host" or "Switch" (applicable for Ethernet).

  • Z-Port: Provide the port name for the "Z" side node.

worddavd8a4c871f3b2acf23f2a39fa8e46d482-version-1-modificationdate-1739179933221-api-v2.png

P2P Examples

InfiniBand Example:

A sample sheet for InfiniBand connections in a P2P file:

Rack

U

Name

HCA/Port

Rack

Name

Name

Port

316

22

c-csi-0329s

1

R113

22

c-csi-mqm9700-0327

1

316

24

c-csi-0331s

1

R113

22

c-csi-mqm9700-0327

2

  • The designated port can be a single number or a split port (e.g., 1/2).

  • Mapping for HCA ports:

    • 1 → mlx5_0 P1

    • 2 → mlx5_1 P1

    • And so on.

The HCA mapping could be customized by the user, for more details see HCA Mapping File

NVOS Example:

A sample sheet for NVOS connections in a P2P file:

Rack

U

Name

HCA/Port

Rack

Name

Name

Port

316

22

clx-abc-073

1

R113

22

bm-abc-t4

sw1p1

316

24

clx-abc-074

1

R113

22

bm-abc-t5

sw1p2

  • Designated ports are represented as sw<port_number>p<split_number>.

  • Mapping for HCA ports: Same as InfiniBand (see above).

Ethernet Example:

A-Rack

A-U

A-Node Name

A-Type

A-Port

Z-Rack

Z-RU

Z-Node Name

Z-Type

Z-Port

ASN

2

memx-asm-01-sr1

Host

rail5

ASM

11

mem1-roc-f2-b2-r5-t1-d01

Switch

swp1s0

ASN

2

memx-asm-01-sr1

Host

rail6

ASM

13

mem1-roc-f2-b2-r6-t1-d01

Switch

swp1s1

Designated ports are represented as swp<port_number>s<split_number> for switches and rail<port_number for hosts>.

Please note that in all fabrics the tool relies on the header names to extract the information it needs. So user must have these names exactly as they appear above. If you make a syntax error then it will fail.

Legend Sheet

it is mandatory for the PTP file to incorporate a "Legend" sheet, which contains vital details regarding switch and host patterns. The below is an example:

Example:

Name

Model

Switch/HCA

Speed

Rate

c-csi-mqm*

MQM9700

Switch

4x 100G

NDR

c-csi-0*

HCA_2

HCA

4x 100G

NDR
