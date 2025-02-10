InfiniBand Example:

A sample sheet for InfiniBand connections in a P2P file:

Rack U Name HCA/Port Rack Name Name Port 316 22 c-csi-0329s 1 R113 22 c-csi-mqm9700-0327 1 316 24 c-csi-0331s 1 R113 22 c-csi-mqm9700-0327 2

The designated port can be a single number or a split port (e.g., 1/2).

Mapping for HCA ports: 1 → mlx5_0 P1 2 → mlx5_1 P1 And so on.



The HCA mapping could be customized by the user, for more details see HCA Mapping File

NVOS Example:

A sample sheet for NVOS connections in a P2P file:

Rack U Name HCA/Port Rack Name Name Port 316 22 clx-abc-073 1 R113 22 bm-abc-t4 sw1p1 316 24 clx-abc-074 1 R113 22 bm-abc-t5 sw1p2

Designated ports are represented as sw<port_number>p<split_number> .

Mapping for HCA ports: Same as InfiniBand (see above).

Ethernet Example:

A-Rack A-U A-Node Name A-Type A-Port Z-Rack Z-RU Z-Node Name Z-Type Z-Port ASN 2 memx-asm-01-sr1 Host rail5 ASM 11 mem1-roc-f2-b2-r5-t1-d01 Switch swp1s0 ASN 2 memx-asm-01-sr1 Host rail6 ASM 13 mem1-roc-f2-b2-r6-t1-d01 Switch swp1s1

Designated ports are represented as swp<port_number>s<split_number> for switches and rail<port_number for hosts> .

Please note that in all fabrics the tool relies on the header names to extract the information it needs. So user must have these names exactly as they appear above. If you make a syntax error then it will fail.