This hierarchical selection process allows users to navigate from a Data Hall to SU and then to specific Racks. This feature is only available if the user has provided the DC Floor Layout file while loading the P2P file. Below are the steps the user should follow:

Select a Data Hall: Begin by selecting a Data Hall from the dropdown menu. This step determines the scope of available SUs and Racks that the user can access.

2. Display and Select SU: Once a Data Hall is selected, all the associated SUs within that hall will appear in two forms:

Dropdown Menu: A list of available SUs for easy selection. Squares representing each SU displayed on the page.



The user can either choose an SU from the dropdown menu or click on one of the SU squares in the visual layout.

3. Display and Select RacksUpon selecting an SU, all racks within it will be displayed in two ways:

Dropdown Menu: A list of all racks within the selected SU. all racks displayed side by side on the page.Each rack will include its name, the name all nodes inside it and how many unit each node reserve



The user can either choose an rack from the dropdown menu or click on one of the Rack name to see the simulated visual representation for the selected rack.