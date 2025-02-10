On This Page
Reports APIs
Description – get the recent cable validation report
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/validation
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
\{
"report":
"ValidationReport",
"stats": \{
"in_progress":
14,
"no_issues":
8,
"not_started":
5\},
"issues": \[ \{
"timestamp":
1722290755.0392804,
"node_desc":
"dell001.cm.cluster",
"rack":
"D01",
"unit":
2,
"issues": \[ \[
"Unreachable-device"\] \] \} \],
"metadata": \{
"file_name":
"v22_testing_extracable.xlsx",
"file_hash":
"d2a8ce40b613a17245acb3310fa0b810238dc61613e8f683b95139d19567aa5a",
"load_time":
1722290305.0386324\} \}
Description – get validation status.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/validation/status
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
Response Data Example:
{
"status":
"not started"}
Description – get topology metadata.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/topology/metadata
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Response Data Example
{
"file_name":
"proton-ptp.xlsx",
"file_path":
"/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx",
"dc_layout_file_path":
null,
"file_hash":
"c13187caece919c9aa88d2c1e26404fe5e3d0cd56ea801c4c46a7236e42549fb",
"load_time":
1732376613.3298793}
Description – get cluster summary by name
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/summary?cluster=<cluster name>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
\[\{
"syndrome":
"No Transceiver",
"number_of_occurrences":
0,
"switches_affected":
0\},\{
"syndrome":
"Link Down, No signal",
"number_of_occurrences":
0,
"switches_affected":
0\},\{
"syndrome":
"Wrong-neighbor",
"number_of_occurrences":
0,
"switches_affected":
0\}, ……etc \]
Description – get circuits information
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/ circuits?cluster=<cluster name>& node=<node>&port=<port>&page=circuit&healthy=<true|false&circuit_id=<circuit_id>
Arguments
cluster (string): The name of the cluster. If the URL does not include the cluster name, the default value will be 'default'.
node (string): The name of the node.
port (string): The name of the port.
page (string): The name of the page. It can be one of the following values: circuit, flap, or
flap_hist. Currently, only circuit is supported for XDR.
health (bool): If true, only healthy circuits will be returned.
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
\[ \{
"circuit_id":
"c83df4d68b40",
"a_endpoint": \{
"node_type":
"Switch",
"data_hall":
"DH0",
"su_number":
"SU01",
"node":
"sw-hdr-proton01",
"port":
"P4",
"rack":
null,
"unit":
null,
"actual_node":
null,
"actual_port":
null,
"port_status":
"up",
"plugged":
true,
"advanced_stats": \{…\}
"remediation_action":
"Check LLDP is enabled on peer; Verify the peer is fully provisioned and reachable",
"report":
"Unknown-neighbor"\},
"z_endpoint": \{….\},
"healthy":
false,
"status":
"Fail"\}, \] \\