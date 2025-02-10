NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Reports APIs

Reports APIs

Get Validation Report

  • Description – get the recent cable validation report

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/validation

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

            \{
  "report": "ValidationReport",
  "stats": \{
    "in_progress": 14,
    "no_issues": 8,
    "not_started": 5
  \},
  "issues": \[
    \{
      "timestamp": 1722290755.0392804,
      "node_desc": "dell001.cm.cluster",
      "rack": "D01",
      "unit": 2,
      "issues": \[
        \[ "Unreachable-device"\]
      \]
    \}
  \],
  "metadata": \{
    "file_name": "v22_testing_extracable.xlsx",
    "file_hash": "d2a8ce40b613a17245acb3310fa0b810238dc61613e8f683b95139d19567aa5a",
    "load_time": 1722290305.0386324
  \}
\}

Get Validation Status

  • Description – get validation status.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/validation/status

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

  • Response Data Example:

    {"status": "not started"}

Get Topology Metadata

  • Description – get topology metadata.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/topology/metadata

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Response Data Example

    {
"file_name": "proton-ptp.xlsx",
"file_path": "/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx",
"dc_layout_file_path": null,
"file_hash": "c13187caece919c9aa88d2c1e26404fe5e3d0cd56ea801c4c46a7236e42549fb",
"load_time": 1732376613.3298793
}

Get Summary Report

  • Description – get cluster summary by name

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/summary?cluster=<cluster name>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    \[\{"syndrome": "No Transceiver","number_of_occurrences": 0,"switches_affected": 0\},\{"syndrome": "Link Down, No signal","number_of_occurrences": 0,"switches_affected": 0\},\{"syndrome": "Wrong-neighbor","number_of_occurrences": 0,"switches_affected": 0\},
……etc
\]

Get Circuit Report

  • Description – get circuits information

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/ circuits?cluster=<cluster name>& node=<node>&port=<port>&page=circuit&healthy=<true|false&circuit_id=<circuit_id>

  • Arguments

    • cluster (string): The name of the cluster. If the URL does not include the cluster name, the default value will be 'default'.

    • node (string): The name of the node.

    • port (string): The name of the port.

    • page (string): The name of the page. It can be one of the following values: circuit, flap, or flap_hist. Currently, only circuit is supported for XDR.

    • health (bool): If true, only healthy circuits will be returned.

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    \[   \{
    "circuit_id": "c83df4d68b40",
    "a_endpoint": \{
      "node_type": "Switch",
      "data_hall": "DH0",
      "su_number": "SU01",
      "node": "sw-hdr-proton01",
      "port": "P4",
      "rack": null,
      "unit": null,
      "actual_node": null,
      "actual_port": null,
      "port_status": "up",
      "plugged": true,
      "advanced_stats": \{…\}
      "remediation_action": "Check LLDP is enabled on peer; Verify the peer is fully provisioned and reachable",
      "report": "Unknown-neighbor"
    \},
    "z_endpoint": \{….\},
    "healthy": false,
    "status": "Fail"
  \},
\]
