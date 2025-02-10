Users can modify the collector web server port as the following:

Plugin

Execute /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin. Stop the plugin using /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the 'BRINGUP_PORT' variable. Update and save the file. Start the plugin again with /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.

Standalone

Pass the new port as Env by executing docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env BRINGUP_PORT=<new-port> cables_bringup

With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports.