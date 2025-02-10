System Admin

The Service View provides the ability to the user to load topology and start validation.

The Service View enables users to manage the topology by allowing them to load a topology and start/stop validation process.

Depending on the fabric type, the Load Topology feature allows users to upload and load a PTP, dot, or topology file. The process involves the following steps:

Accessing the Load Topology Wizard:

Click on the Load Topology button in the UI to open a wizard.

The wizard contains 2 steps

In this step, users can choose from three options to load the desired topology file. Each option corresponds to a specific fabric type or file format:

P2P

This option uses the load_ptp command to load a P2P file. Users must provide the following inputs:

Topology File : Allows users to select or upload a PTP file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .xlsx files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/ptp/ This directory is a shared volume linked to:/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/ Users can also upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button located next to the dropdown menu. DC Layout File (Ethernet Fabric Only) : Used for selecting or uploading a data center floor layout file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .csv files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/dc_layout/ This directory is a shared volume linked to: /cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/dc_layout/ Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button. HCA Mapping (Optional, InfiniBand and NVOS Only): Allows users to select or upload an HCA mapping file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .csv files in the directory:/opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/hca_mapping/ This directory is a shared volume linked to: Copy Copied! /cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/hca_mapping/ Users can enable the HCA Mapping field by selecting the HCA Mapping checkbox.



Sheets (Optional): User can specify sheets to be included in the file by enabling the Sheets input field (via checkbox) and entering the sheet names as comma-separated values.

Topo (InfiniBand and NVOS Only):

This option uses the load_topo command to load a topology file. User must provide the following input:

Topology File: Allows users to select or upload a .topo file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .topo files in the directory:/opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/topo/ This directory is a shared volume linked to:/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/topo/ Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button.



Dot (Ethernet Fabric Only) : This option uses the load_topo command to load a DOT file. User must provide the following input Topology File: Allows users to select or upload a .dot file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .dot files in the directory:/opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/dot/ This directory is a shared volume linked to:/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/dot/ Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button.



After loading the file, this step provides a summary of the loaded topology. Users can review the details to confirm that the correct file and settings have been applied.

Proceeding After Summary Review:

To continue with validation, users can click the Start Validation button.

Note: If users only want to upload the topology file without starting validation, they can close the wizard by clicking the X button at the top.

The Start Validation button is used to initiate the validation of the currently loaded topology.

If no topology has been loaded, the Start Validation button will be disabled. Hovering over the button will display a message explaining the requirement to load a topology first.

After loading a topology (as described in the Load Topology section), click the Start Validation if it was not started yet to begin the validation process.

Users can also stop the validation at any time by clicking the Stop Validation button.

While the validation process is running, the Load Topology button is disabled. This restriction ensures that users cannot load a new topology during an ongoing validation process.