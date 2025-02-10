The tables provide advanced search capabilities, offering users two primary ways to utilize the search mechanism:

Search Input Field Below the Table Name: A straightforward search field located beneath the table name allows users to quickly filter table content based on their input and selected filter type. Search Menu via the Column Search Icon: Clicking the search icon beside the search input opens a dedicated search menu. This menu provides additional options and customization for filtering data.

Users can change the search type only through the search menu accessible via the column search icon.

Supported Filter Types:

The table supports the following types of filters to refine search results: