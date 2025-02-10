NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Table

Table

All tables in the tool contain a general functionality, this chapter will describe them.

Filter

The tables provide advanced search capabilities, offering users two primary ways to utilize the search mechanism:

  1. Search Input Field Below the Table Name:

    A straightforward search field located beneath the table name allows users to quickly filter table content based on their input and selected filter type.

    image-2025-2-5_17-53-9-1-version-1-modificationdate-1739179968635-api-v2.png

  2. Search Menu via the Column Search Icon:

    Clicking the search icon beside the search input opens a dedicated search menu. This menu provides additional options and customization for filtering data.

    image-2025-2-5_17-53-14-1-version-1-modificationdate-1739179968327-api-v2.png

Users can change the search type only through the search menu accessible via the column search icon.

Supported Filter Types:

The table supports the following types of filters to refine search results:

  1. Contains: Finds records that include the specified text.

  2. Does Not Contain: Excludes records that include the specified text.

  3. Equals: Displays records that exactly match the specified value.

  4. Does Not Equal: Excludes records that exactly match the specified value.

  5. Starts With: Finds records that begin with the specified text.

  6. Ends With: Finds records that end with the specified text.

  7. Regular Expression (Regex) Pattern: Enables advanced searches using custom regular expressions for precise filtering.

    image-2025-2-5_17-53-21-1-version-1-modificationdate-1739179968014-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here