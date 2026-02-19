Configuring Multi-Node Cluster Telemetry on Master and Standby Nodes
To set up cluster telemetry in a multi-node configuration, the following steps were performed on both the master and standby nodes:
Configure High Availability (HA) in active-active mode
On the standby node:
ufm ha configure standby
Enable Infrastructure Mode (on both nodes):
ufm infra-mode --enable
Enable Cluster Telemetry Mode (master node only):
ufm telemetry utm-mode --enable
Start UFM service (on both nodes):
ufm start