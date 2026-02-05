NVIDIA UFM XDR DC Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM XDR DC Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.2  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Version

Date

Description

2.3.2

Nov 30, 2025

First release
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 5, 2026
content here