- InfiniBand Utilities
- OpenSM
- ib sm configuration import
- show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- show ib sm virtualization
- ib sm virtualization enable
- ib sm virtualization ignore
- show ib sm root-guid
- ib sm root-guid
- show ib sm routing-engines
- ib sm routing-engines
- show ib sm ar-sl-mask
- ib sm ar-sl-mask
- show ib sm configuration import
- ib sm partition-config-merge
- ib sm sharp enable
- ib sm sharp ignore
- show ib sm sharp
- show ib sm log
- HCA Commands
- Partition
- NVIDIA SHARP
- ib sharp enable
- ib sharp allocation enable
- ib sharp smx-protocol
- ib sharp topology-api enable
- show ib sharp
- ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
- ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
- ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
- ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
- ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
- show ib sharp log
- show ib sharp log continuous
- show ib sharp log files
- show ib sharp log matching
- show ib sharp log not matching
InfiniBand Commands
ib ibdiagnet
Dib ibdiagnet [<ibdiagnet-options>]
Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib ibaddr
ib ibaddr <ibaddr options>
Shows the LID range and default GID of the target.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
The local port.
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibaddr --help"
ib ibhosts
ib ibhosts [matching <expression> [count]]
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibhosts --help"
ib iblinkinfo
ib iblinkinfo [<iblinkinfo-options>] [matching <expression>] [count]
Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib iblinkinfo --help"
ib ibnetdiscover
ib ibnetdiscover [matching <expression> [count]]
Assists to match more ibnetdiscover information.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnetdiscover --help".
ib ibnodes
ib ibnodes <ibnodes-options>
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnodes --help"
ib ibping
ib ibping <ibping options>
Uses vendor MADs to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping-like output is shown.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibping --help"
ib ibportstate
ib ibportstate <ibportstate-options>
Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibportstate --help".
ib ibqueryerrors
ib ibqueryerrors <ibqueryerrors-options>
Queries and reports non-zero IB port counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibqueryerrors --help".
ib ibroute
ib ibroute <ibroute-options>
Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibroute --help".
ib ibrouters
ib ibrouters <ibrouters-options>
Shows InfiniBand router nodes in topology.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibrouters --help".
ib ibstat
ib ibstat <ibstat options>
Shows the host adapters status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstat --help"
ib ibstatus
ib ibstatus <ibstatus-options>
Queries basic status of InfiniBand device(s).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstatus --help"
ib ibswitches
ib ibswitches [matching <expression> [count]]
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibswitches --help"
ib ibsysstat
ib ibsysstat <ibsysstat options>
Obtains basic information for the specific node which may be remote. This information includes: hostname, CPUs, memory utilization.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibsysstat --help"
ib ibtracert
ib ibtracert <ibtracert-options>
Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibtracert --help".
ib perfquery
ib perfquery <perfquery-options>
Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib perfquery --help".
ib saquery
ib saquery <saquery-options>
Queries InfiniBand subnet administration attributes.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib saquery --help"
ib sminfo
ib sminfo <sminfo-options>
Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib sminfo --help".
ib smpdump
ib smpdump <smpdump-options>
A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib smpdump --help".
ib smparquery
ib smparquery <smparquery options>
Queries adaptive-routing related settings from a particular switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib smparquery --help"
ib smpquery
ib smpquery <smpquery-options>
Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:
node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib smpquery --help".
ib vendstat
ib vendstat <vendstat-options>
Uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib vendstat --help"
ib sm configuration import
ib sm configuration import [partition-conf-user-ext] <url>
Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm configuration import
Notes
N/A
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys [json-print]
Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Notes
N/A
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm allow-both-pkey
ib partition management defmember
Notes
N/A
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes [json-print]
Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Notes
N/A
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.
The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Notes
N/A
show ib sm virtualization
show ib sm virtualization [json-print]
Displays virtualization support.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm virtualization enable
ib sm virtualization ignore
Notes
N/A
ib sm virtualization enable
ib sm virtualization enable
no ib sm virtualization enable
Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).
The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm virtualization
Notes
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
ib sm virtualization ignore
ib sm virtualization ignore
No virtualization support.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm virtualization
Notes
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
show ib sm root-guid
show ib sm root-guid [json-print]
Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm root-guid
Notes
N/A
ib sm root-guid
ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.
Syntax Description
guid
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
For example: 0x0002c903006ad830
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm root-guid
Notes
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
show ib sm routing-engines
show ib sm routing-engines [json-print]
Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm routing-engines
Notes
N/A
ib sm routing-engines
ib sm routing-engines <engine>
Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.
Syntax Description
engine
Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by space. Supported engines: ar-dor, ar-ftree, ar-torus, ar-updn, chain, dfp, dfp2, dor, file, ftree, minhop, pqft, torus-2QoS, updn)
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm routing-engines
Notes
N/A
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
show ib sm ar-sl-mask [json-print]
Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm ar-sl-mask
Notes
N/A
ib sm ar-sl-mask
ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>
no ib sm ar-sl-mask
Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.
The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.
Syntax Description
mask
Range: 0x0000-0xffff
Default
0xffff
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
Notes
N/A
show ib sm configuration import
show ib sm configuration import [json-print]
Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm configuration import
Notes
N/A
ib sm partition-config-merge
ib sm partition-config-merge
Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext
Notes
The SM must be running for this command to work.
ib sm sharp enable
ib sm sharp enable
no ib sm sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.
The no form disables NVIDIA SHARP on all supporting switches.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sharp
Notes
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
ib sm sharp ignore
ib sm sharp ignore
No NVIDIA SHARP support.
This command does not change the current switch configuration. If NVIDIA SHARP is enabled on the switch, it will remain enabled. If it is disabled on the switch, it will remain disabled.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sharp
Notes
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
show ib sm sharp
show ib sm sharp [json-print]
Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib sm sharp enable
ib sm sharp ignore
Notes
N/A
show ib sm log
show ib sm log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays ib sm log event.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays new event log messages as they arrive. Press 'Ctrl+C' to quit from output view.
files
Displays archived log files
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
ib hca-vl15-window
ib hca-vl15-window <value>
no ib hca-vl15-window
Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
value
1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib hca-vl15-window
Notes
UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration
show ib hca-vl15-window
show ib hca-vl15-window [json-print]
Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib hca-vl15-window
Notes
The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration
ib profile
ib profile <options>
Sets the InfiniBand profile as XDR or NDR.
Syntax Description
options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.3.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For the changes to take effect, reboot or run the
ib partition management defmember
ib partition management defmember <type>
no ib partition management defmember
Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
type
Default
Full membership
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib partition
Notes
show ib partition
show ib partition [json-print]
Displays partition information.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
ib partition management defmember
Notes
N/A
ib sharp enable
ib sharp enable
no ib sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
ib sharp allocation enable
ib sharp allocation enable
no ib sharp allocation enable
Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp smx-protocol
ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}
no ib sharp smx-protocol
Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command restores the network protocol to default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
sockets
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
ib sharp topology-api enable
ib sharp topology-api enable
no ib sharp topology-api enable
Enables the SHARP topology API.
The no form of the command disables the SHARP topology API.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
show ib sharp
show ib sharp
Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
no ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
Enables dumping SHARP's internal state to files
The no form of the command disables dumping SHARP's internal state to files
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disable
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
no ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
Enables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job
The no form of the command disables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enable
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm <0-1>
no ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism
The no form of the command restores the algorithm used by the dynamic tree mechanism to default
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
no ib sharp ib-qpc-sl
Set the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication
The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication to default
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
no ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl
Sets the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication
The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication to default
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
N/A
show ib sharp log
show ib sharp log [json-print]
Displays NVIDIA SHARP log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ib sharp log continuous
show ib sharp log continuous
Displays new NVIDIA SHARP log messages as they happen.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.
show ib sharp log files
show ib sharp log files [number | matching <regex> | not ]]
Displays archived log files.
Syntax Description
number
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sharp log matching
show ib sharp log matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that match a given regular expression.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ib sharp log not matching
show ib sharp log not matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that do not match a given regular expression.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.