NVIDIA UFM XDR DC Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.2
UFM Commands

General

ufm start

ufm start

no ufm start

Starts UFM.

The no form of the command stops UFM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # ufm start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes


show ufm status

show ufm status

Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # show ufm status
Cluster name: ufmcluster
WARNING: corosync and pacemaker node names do not match (IPs used in setup?)
Stack: corosync
Current DC: swx-ufm3-02 (version 1.1.18-2b07d5c5a9) - partition with quorum
Last updated: Thu Jun  1 19:06:57 2023
Last change: Thu Jun  1 19:06:11 2023 by root via crm_resource on swx-ufm3-02
 
2 nodes configured
5 resources configured
 
Online: [ swx-ufm3-01 swx-ufm3-02 ]
Full list of resources:
 
Master/Slave Set: ha_data_drbd_master [ha_data_drbd]
     Masters: [ swx-ufm3-01 ]
     Slaves: [ swx-ufm3-02 ]
Resource Group: ufmcluster-grp
     ha_data_file_system        (ocf::heartbeat:Filesystem):    Started swx-ufm3-01
     ufm-ha-watcher     (systemd:ufm-ha-watcher):       Started swx-ufm3-01
     ufm-enterprise     (systemd:ufm-enterprise):       Started swx-ufm3-01
 
Daemon Status:
  corosync: active/enabled
  pacemaker: active/enabled
  pcsd: active/enabled
DRBD_RESOURCE:     ha_data
DRBD_CONNECTIVITY: Connected
DISK_STATE:        UpToDate
DRBD_ROLE:         Primary
PEER_DISK_STATE:   UpToDate
PEER_DRBD_ROLE:    Secondary
DRBD Sync Status:
version: 8.4.10 (api:1/proto:86-101)
srcversion: 7C5B8378BE913D722F67EFD 
0: cs:Connected ro:Primary/Secondary ds:UpToDate/UpToDate C r-----
    ns:9044 nr:159762612 dw:159771656 dr:2813 al:48 bm:0 lo:0 pe:0 ua:0 ap:0 ep:1 wo:d oos:0
 
 ===========================================================================================
                                    UFM Main Processes
===========================================================================================
ModelMain          Process is : [ Running ]
Opensm             Process is : [ Running ]
Unhealthy Ports    Process is : [ Running ]
Daily Report       Process is : [ Running ]
UFM Health         Process is : [ Running ]
UFM Telemetry      Process is : [ Running ]
UFM                Running
=======================================
HA Summary
=======================================
Local
=======================================
Primary IP            11.0.0.11
Secondary IP          10.209.44.115
DRBD                  Running Primary
DRBD State            ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
=======================================
Peer
=======================================
Primary IP            11.0.0.12
Secondary IP          10.209.44.116
DRBD                  Running Secondary
DRBD State            ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
=======================================
swx-ufm3-01 (config) #

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

  • The output example above is taken from a high-availability setup

  • If working in HA mode, you will receive information on the HA status

The process status can be one of the below:

  • Running – the process is running

  • Stopped – the process is not running


UFM License

ufm license install

ufm license install <url>

Installs a UFM license file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

url

https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # ufm license install scp://root:123456@10.209.1.21/tmp/volt-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license delete

show ufm license

Notes

  • The license format must be as follow: volt-ufm-*.lic, mlnx-ufm-*.lic or nvidia-ufm-*.lic

  • Duplicate license are not permitted. You must delete the previous license before installing the new one.


ufm license delete

ufm license delete <filename>

Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

filename

UFM license filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # ufm license delete volt-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license install

show ufm license

Notes


show ufm license

show ufm license [json-print]

Displays UFM license information.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  # show ufm license|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------||Customer ID |SN | swName | Type | MAC Address | Exp. Date   |Limit| Functionality | Status ||------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------||495760397 |123456778   |UFM |Evaluation     |NA |2090-11-21     |1024 |Advanced |Valid   ||------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

Related Commands

ufm license install

ufm license delete

Notes


show files ufm-license

show files ufm-license

Displays a list of UFM license files

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  # show files ufm-licensenvidia-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license delete

Notes


UFM Configuration Management

ufm configuration delete

ufm configuration delete <zip-file>

Deletes a configuration zip file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zip filename to delete

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  # ufm configuration delete ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration importufm configuration export

Notes


ufm configuration export

ufm configuration export [<zip-file>]

Exports UFM configuration to a file (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

UFM configuration of exporting the zip file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  # ufm configuration export

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration importufm configuration deleteufm configuration fetch

Notes

If no zip file is provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-config-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-config-20130327-153314.zip)


ufm configuration fetch

ufm configuration fetch <url>

Downloads UFM configuration files from a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

url

The URL path from where the configuration file can be downloaded.

https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  # ufm configuration fetch usb:/ufmapp/ufmconf1.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration importufm configuration exportufm configuration delete

Notes


ufm configuration import

ufm configuration import <zip-file> [upgrade]

Imports UFM configuration from a file (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zip filename from which to import

upgrade

Imports UFM-SDN Appliance configuration from a previous version and upgrades it to the latest one

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  # ufm configuration import ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration exportufm configuration deleteufm configuration fetch

Notes


ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration upload <filename> <url>

Uploads UFM configuration to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

filename

The UFM configuration of uploading the file name

url

The URL path from where the configuration file can be uploaded. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # ufm configuration upload ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip scp://mlnx:123456@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

ufm configuration export

ufm configuration importufm configuration delete

Notes


show files ufm-configuration

show files ufm-configuration

Displays a list of UFM configuration zip archives.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # show files ufm-configurationufm-config-20231105-102019.zip

Related Commands

Notes


Data Management

ufm data reset

ufm data reset

Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # ufm data resetThis command resets UFM data (configuration and database) and consequently deletes installed web client related certificates.Are you sure you wish to proceed? [yes/no] yesUFM reset to factory defaults finished successfully.

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

This command is available in standalone mode only. For resetting UFM in HA mode, refer to no ufm ha.


ufm data backup

ufm data backup [<backup-file>][with-telemetry]

Backs up UFM data files.

Syntax Description

backup file

Backup file name to be generated

with-telemetry

Backup UFM historical telemetry

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # ufm data backup ufm-backup.zip

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data upload

ufm data upload <zip file> <URL>

Uploads UFM data files to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

URL

Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # Ufm data upload ufm-backup-20210716-130311.zip scp://mlnx:1234Kb@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data fetch

ufm data fetch <URL>

Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

URL

Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  ufm data fetch scp://mlnx:1234Kb@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data restore

ufm data restore <zip file>

Restores UFM data files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
  # ufm data restore ufm-backup-20210716-122851.zip

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data delete

ufm data delete <zip file>

Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example

 
    
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)    
 # ufm data delete ufm-backup-20210716-122851.zip

Related Commands

Notes


ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

Modifies UFM-SDN settings to fit the UFM Enterprise Appliance cluster

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

Related Commands

ufm data backup

ufm data restore

Notes


Management Interface Monitoring

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Enables monitoring of the management interface.

The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

ufm mgmt-interfaceshow ufm mgmt-interface

Notes


ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>

Configures the management interface monitoring interval.

Syntax Description

time

The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.

Default

10 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval 15

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interfaceshow ufm mgmt-interface

Notes


ufm mgmt-interface

ufm mgmt-interface <interface>

Configures the management interface to be monitored.

Syntax Description

interface

Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eno8303, eno8403)

Default

eno8303

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # ufm mgmt-interface eth0

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor intervalshow ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

N/A


show ufm mgmt-interface

show ufm mgmt-interface [json-print]

Displays the management interface settings.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

3.1.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # show ufm mgmt-interface
 
Management interface monitoring:
   Interface name:      eno8303
   Enabled:             Yes
   Monitoring interval: 10 seconds

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor intervalufm mgmt-interface

Notes


UFM Logs

show ufm logging

show ufm logging [json-print]

Displays logging configuration.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

3.1.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm logging
Number of archived log files to keep: 15
Log rotation size threshold:          100M
 
Ufm-log level:          WARNING
Syslog:
   Enabled:             No
   Server:              Local
   Level:               WARNING
   Ufm-log enabled:     No
   Ufm-events enabled:  No
swx-ufm3-01 (config) #

Related Commands

Notes


ufm logging syslog enable

ufm logging syslog enable

no ufm logging syslog enable

Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.

The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm logging syslog enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog

ufm logging syslog <host:port>

no ufm logging syslog

Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.

The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.

Syntax Description

port

Remote syslog hostname and port

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm logging syslog 172.30.36.120:514

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

no ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

Send UFM log messages to a syslog server

The no form of the command disables sending UFM log messages to a syslog server

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm logging syslog enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.

The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog server

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1

First release

ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog stream-log

ufm logging syslog stream-log <log-file>

no ufm logging syslog stream-log <log-file>

Stream log messages to a remote syslog server.

The no form of the command disables streaming log messages to a syslog server.

Syntax Description

<log-file>

Log file name to be streamed relative path to /opt/ufm/files/log

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example

ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog stream-log opensm.log
Related Commands
ufm logging syslog enable, ufm logging syslog <host:port>, show ufm logging
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm logging level
        
    





    
        
ufm logging level <log-level>
 
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
Syntax Description
log-level
  • CRITICAL – critical conditions
     
  • DEBUG – debug-level messages
    

  • ERROR – error conditions
     
  • INFO – informational messages
    

  • WARNING – warning conditions
    

Default
WARNING
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm logging level WARNING

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufmhealth log
        
    





    
        
show ufmhealth log [continuous | files | matching | not ]]
 
Displays UFM health event log.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays new event log messages as they arrive. Press 'Ctrl+C' to quit from output view.
files
Displays archived log files
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufmhealth log
2013-09-03 14:36:30.423 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:00.426 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:30.428 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:00.431 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:02.175 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.105.153 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:02.193 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.11.161 message type 10

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufmhealth log files
        
    





    
        
show ufmhealth log files [number | matching <regex> | not ]]
 
Displays UFM health event log.
Syntax Description
number
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufmhealth log files

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm event log
        
    





    
        
show ufm event log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
 
Displays current event log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  #  show ufm event log matching INFO
2021-07-20 09:35:31.551 [1] [352] INFO [Logical_Model] Grid [Grid]: Network management is added
2021-07-20 09:35:34.454 [3] [604] INFO [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Fabric Analysis Report succeeded
2021-07-20 09:40:31.957 [5] [604] INFO [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Fabric Analysis Report succeeded
...

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm event log continuous
        
    





    
        
show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
 
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm event log continuous not matching INFO
2021-07-20 09:38:33.192 [4] [406] WARNING [Communication_Error] Grid [Grid]: Failed to get sysinfo for switch 0002c903005dd830
2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 [10] [394] CRITICAL [Module_Status] Switch [default(6) / Switch: switch-system / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0002c903005dd830]: Module PS 2 on switch-system(10.10.10.10) status is fatal
2021-07-20 10:36:23.961 [40] [518] CRITICAL [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Process periodic_report_runner is down.

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm console event log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm event log files
        
    





    
        
show ufm event log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
 
Lists all archived log files available.
Syntax Description
file-number
Displays the selected archived event log file
matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm event log files

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm event log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.

    



    

    
        

    


    
        
            show ufm console log
        
    





    
        
show ufm console log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
 
Displays current console event log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm console log
2021-07-20 13:34:49.090 ufm   INIT    Prometheus Client: Request time = 0.005601406097412109, Total Processing time = 0.011138916015625
2021-07-20 13:34:49.092 ufm   INIT    handled device stats. (10) 3887.93 devices/sec. (18) 6998.28 ports/sec, queue: 9
2021-07-20 13:35:19.115 ufm   INIT    Telemetry packet: size:  0.043 MB, transfer rate: 7.684 MB/sec
2021-07-20 13:35:19.120 ufm   INIT    Prometheus Client: Request time = 0.0056459903717041016, Total Processing time = 0.010822296142578125
...

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm console log continuous
        
    





    
        
show ufm console log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
 
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm console log continuous matching CRITICAL
2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 eventlog CRITICAL 2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 [10] [394] CRITICAL [Module_Status] Switch [default(6) / Switch: switch-system / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0002c903005dd830]: Module PS 2 on switch-system(10.10.10.10) status is fatal
2021-07-20 10:36:23.962 eventlog CRITICAL 2021-07-20 10:36:23.961 [40] [518] CRITICAL [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Process periodic_report_runner is down.
...

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm console log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm console log files
        
    





    
        
show ufm console log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
 
Lists all archived log files available.
Syntax Description
file-number
Displays the selected archived event log file
matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm console log files 1 matching INFO
2021-07-20 11:47:43.231 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:50:43.437 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:53:43.642 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:56:43.862 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
...

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm console log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Web Client

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm web-client mode
        
    





    
        
ufm web-client mode <http | https-client-authentication>
 
Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.
Syntax Description
https
HTTPS access
https-client-authentication
HTTPS access with client authentication
Default
https
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm web-client mode https-client-authen

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm web-client associate-user
        
    





    
        
ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
no ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username> 
Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
The no form of the command disassociates client certificate subject alternative name from a UFM user.
Syntax Description
san
Client certificate subject alternative name
username
UFM username
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm web-client associate-user ufm.mellanoxhpc.net admin

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client modeufm web-client client-authentication
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm web-client
        
    





    
        
show ufm web-client     
[json-print]    



Displays UFM web client settings.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  show ufm web-client

        

    

    



    
    

        
        

            

                
  Mode: HTTPS
  Client authentication: Yes
 
  Bootstrap certificate file: Present
  CA certificate file: Present
  Server certificate file: Present
 
  Server certificate hostname: ufm.mellanoxhpc.net
 
  User Associations:
    SAN:  ufm.mellanoxhpc.net
    User: ufmsysadmin
 
  Certificate Auto-refresh:
    Enabled: Yes
    CA certificate URL: https://mellanox.com/cacert
    Server certificate URL: https://mellanox.com/servercerts
    Server certificate thumbprint: 2268BDD79DF7FD9C818EB97F315AE0F35D223A15
    Last checked: 2019-04-20 20:57:21
    Last update: 2019-04-20 20:57:21

        

    

    


Related Commands
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
        
    





    
        
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable 
Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
The no form of the command disables the feature.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert
        
    





    
        
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url> 
Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
The no form of the command clears the root/intermediate certificate auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
download-url
Download URL for root/intermediate certificate
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert "https://mellanox.com/cacerts"

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert
        
    





    
        
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint> 
Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
The no form of the command clears the server and bootstrap certificates auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
url
https and sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
thumbprint
Server certificate thumbprint
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert "https://mellanox.com/servercerts" 2268BDD79DF7FD9C818EB97F315AE0F35D223A15

        

    

    


 

Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
        
    





    
        
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
 
Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Audit

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm track-conf-changes enable
        
    





    
        
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable 
Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
The no form of the command disables UFM configuration changes tracking
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm track-conf-changes enable

        

    

    



Related Commands
show ufm track-conf-changes
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm track-conf-changes
        
    





    
        
show ufm track-conf-changes     
[json-print]    



Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm 
Track UFM configuration changes: No

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
High-Availability

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm ha
        
    





    
        
ufm ha [failover | takeover]
 
Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.
Syntax Description
failover
Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine
takeover
Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm ha takeover

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm ha configure
        
    





    
        
ufm ha configure <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <virtual ip> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha 
Applies HA configuration.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
node-role
Master or standby
local-primary-ip
Local node primary IP address
peer-primary-ip
Peer node primary IP address
local-secondary-ip
Local node secondary IP address
peer-secondary-ip
Peer node secondary IP address
virtual ip
Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine
hacluster-pwd
hacluster user password
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm ha configure standby 11.0.0.12 11.0.0.11 10.209.44.12 10.209.44.11 10.209.44.111 123456

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
Notes
  1. The local and peer primary interfaces should be connected directly back-to-back
     
  2. The command must be ran first on standby node and only then on the master node
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm ha configure dual-subnet
        
    





    
        
ufm ha configure dual-subnet <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha 
Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
node-role
Master or standby
local-primary-ip
Local node primary IP address
peer-primary-ip
Peer node primary IP address
local-secondary-ip
Local node secondary IP address
peer-secondary-ip
Peer node secondary IP address
hacluster-pwd
hacluster user password
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm ha configure dual-subnet standby 11.0.0.12 11.0.0.11 10.209.44.12 10.209.44.11 123456

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
Notes
  1. The local and peer primary interfaces should be connected directly back-to-back
     
  2. The command must be ran first on standby node and only then on the master node
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm ha rename-node
        
    





    
        
ufm ha rename-node {old-hostname}
 
Renames current node hostname in HA configuration
Syntax Description
{old-hostname}
The previous node hostname
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.1.0 
3.0.0
First release
Example

    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm ha rename-node ufm-node-01

        

    

    


Related Commands
hostname, show ufm status
Notes
The command is available on standby node only and it should be executed after the hostname was changed.

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Multi-Port SM

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm multi-port-sm
        
    





    
        
ufm multi-port-sm enable
ufm multi-port-sm ha-enableno ufm multi-port-sm enable 
Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
Syntax Description
enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs
ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm multi-port-sm enable

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
show ufm multi-port-sm
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm multi-port-sm
        
    





    
        
show ufm multi-port-sm     
[json-print]    



Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm multi-port-sm
Enable

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
        
    





    
        
ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
no ufm additional-fabric-interfaces 
Sets additional fabric interfaces for OpenSM.
Clears the additional fabric interfaces list.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm additional-fabric-interfaces ib1

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
        
    





    
        
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces     
[json-print]    



Displays the additional fabric interfaces list used by OpenSM.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces ib1

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Plugins

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm plugin
        
    





    
        
ufm plugin <plugin-name> {add [tag <plugin tag>] [disable]| enable | remove |     
upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force]    
}
no ufm plugin <plugin-name> enable

Manages the UFM plugin.
The no form of the command disables the UFM plugin.
Syntax Description
add [tag <plugin tag>]
Adds UFM plugin with an optional plugin tag
disable
Option for the "add" command
Do not enable the UFM plugin when adding it
enable
Enables UFM plugin
remove
Removes UFM plugin
    
upgrade tag <plugin tag>    

Upgrades UFM plugin data
    
force    

Option for the "upgrade" command
UFM plugin upgrade if it is running
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.0.0
First release
Example

    

        
        

            

                
ufm (config) # ufm plugin ndt add tag 1.1.1-17

        

    

    


Related Commands
show ufm plugin
Notes
  • The plugin can be added, removed, enabled or disabled while UFM is running.
     
  • Prior to the plugin upgrade, the plugin should be disabled. After the upgrade, it should be enabled.
    

  • The plugin will be started upon UFM startup.
     
  • Disabling the plugin will only stop it from its current UFM run and from any future runs.
    

  • Removing the plugin also clears all its folders and files (including conflagration and logs).
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ufm plugin
        
    





    
        
show ufm plugin     
[json-print]    



Displays UFM plugin information
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)   # show ufm plugin 
Plugin ndt:
    Enabled:           Yes
    Plugin tag:        1.1.1-17
    Shared volumes:    /opt/ufm/files/log:/log,/dev:/host_dev
    HTTPD port:        8980
    HTTPD file:        Present
    State:             running
    CPU limit:         unlimited

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
ufm plugin add, ufm plugin remove, ufm plugin enable, no ufm plugin enable
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
NVP

        


        

            


    
        
            nvp set
        
    





    
        
nvp set <nvp-file-name> <key> <value>     
[force]    



Changes the configuration of a file based on the key-value pair provided by the user
Syntax Description
nvp-file-name
Refers to the file name
key
Refers to the key
value
Refers to the value
force
Allows the command to proceed even if the configuration does not currently exist
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp set opensm.conf qos TRUE

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp get
Notes
Force Option:
 
  • If the force flag is included, it allows the command to proceed even if the configuration does not currently exist. For example, it can create a new section in INI files if needed.
    

  • Without the force option, the command will only update existing entries.
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp get
        
    





    
        
nvp get <file_name> <key>


Retrieve the configuration of file based on the key entered by the user
Syntax Description
file-name
Refers to the file name
key
Refers to the key
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp get opensm.conf qos

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp set
Notes
Get can retrieve the configuration of only those files, that have been modified via the nvp set.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp dump
        
    





    
        
nvp dump


Generates a JSON file containing the configuration of all the NVP-supported configuration files
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp dump
Dump file created at /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/tools/nvp/nvp_dump.json

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp set
 
nvp append
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp append
        
    





    
        
nvp append <file_name> <config_line>


Adds any new configuration line as plain text to the configuration
Syntax Description
file-name
Refers to the file name
config-line
Refers to the config line
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp append root_guid.conf "root_switches"

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp reset
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp reset
        
    





    
        
nvp reset <file-name>


    
Clears the configuration file that has a plain text format    

Syntax Description
file_name
Refers to the file name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp reset root_guid.conf

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp append
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp discard
        
    





    
        
nvp discard [file-name]
 
Removes configuration changes from the transaction folder in NVP.
Syntax Description
file-name
Refers to the file name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp discard gv.cfg

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp set
 
nvp append
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp backup
        
    





    
        
nvp backup [backup-name]
 
Creates a backup archive of all NVP-supported configuration files.
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the archive containing the backup configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp backup
Backup 'nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-12-59.tar.gz' created successfully.

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp upload
 
nvp delete
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp delete
        
    





    
        
nvp delete <backup-name>
 
Removes a specified backup file created using the backup command.
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the archive containing the backup configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp delete nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-12-59.tar.gz

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp backup
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp fetch
        
    





    
        
nvp fetch <url>
 
Download an NVP backup archive file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
url
The URL path from where the NVP archive file can be downloaded.


https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp fetch scp://root:123456@10.10.0.6/tmp/nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-19-07.tar.gz

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp backup
 
nvp upload
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp upload
        
    





    
        
nvp upload <backup-name> <url>
 
Uploads an NVP backup archive file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the backup file
url
    
The URL path where the NVP archive file can be uploaded to. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example:     
scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp upload nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-19-07.tar.gz scp://root:123456@10.0.0.6/tmp

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
nvp backup
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp rollback
        
    





    
        
nvp rollback <backup-name> [force]
 
Restores a previous configuration from a specified backup file in NVP
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the archive file containing the backup configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp rollback nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-19-07.tar.gz

        

    

    



Related Commands
nvp backup
 
nvp apply
Notes
If the force option is included, there will be no prompts.


    
Since the Rollback action overwrites the transactional folder, users must subsequently call     
APPLY    
 to implement the changes from the transactional folder to the UFM configuration.    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp apply
        
    





    
        
nvp apply [ force | no-restart]


Moves all the files that have been changed via the nvp set / append commands to their original location and restarts the UFM Server for changes to take effect.
Syntax Description
force
Performs nvp apply without any prompts
no-restart
Apply the updated configuration without restarting UFM.
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp apply force

        

    

    



Related Commands
nvp set
 
nvp append


nvp reset
 
nvp discard
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp add
        
    





    
        
nvp add <file_name> <key> <value>
Adds new configurations to the pgrp_policy.conf file.
Syntax Description
file_name
Port group name and its associated action, in the format <port_group_name>.<port_group_action>
key
Rule or value associated with that action
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp add pgrp_policy.conf root_switches.subtract-rule "grp1, grp2"

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            nvp remove
        
    





    
        
nvp remove <file_name> <pgrp_name>


Removes an existing configurations from the pgrp_policy.conf file. This command deletes a specified port-group policy from the file.
Syntax Description
file_name
Port group name and its associated action, in the format <port_group_name>.<port_group_action>
pgrp_name
The name of the port group to be removed.
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # nvp remove pgrp_policy.conf root_switches

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Process Commands

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm process health start
        
    





    
        
ufm process health start
ufm process health restartno ufm process health start 
Starts/restarts the UFM health process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM health process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # ufm process health start

        

    

    



Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm process model start
        
    





    
        
ufm process model start
ufm process model restartno ufm process model start 
Starts/restarts the UFM ModelMain process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM ModelMain process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0) # ufm process model start

        

    

    



Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM ModelMain process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM ModelMain process.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm process telemetry start
        
    





    
        
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry restartno ufm process telemetry start 

Starts/restarts UFM telemetry process.
The no form of the command stops UFM telemetry process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  ufm process telemetry start

        

    

    



Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped     
in order not to start the UFM telemetry process.    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm process sharp start
        
    





    
        
ufm process sharp start
ufm process sharp restartno ufm process sharp start 

Starts/restarts the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
The no form of the command stops the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)  # ufm process sharp start

        

    

    



Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the SHARP Aggregation Manager process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the SHARP Aggregation Manager process.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm process telemetry start
        
    





    
        
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry restartno ufm process telemetry start 

Starts/restarts the UFM Telemetry process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM Telemetry process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)   # ufm process telemetry start 

        

    

    



Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM Telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the UFM Telemetry process.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm process sm start
        
    





    
        
ufm process sm start
ufm process sm restartno ufm process sm start 

Starts/restarts the SM.
The no form of the command stops the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example
 
    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config interface enp171s0f0np0)   # ufm process sm start  

        

    

    



Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the SM process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the SM process.

    



    

    

    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Unhealthy Ports

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm unhealthy-ports get
        
    





    
        
ufm unhealthy-ports get [port-name]
 
Gets all ports or a specific port that are/is marked as unhealthy from OpenSM
Syntax Description
port-name
The port's name as GUID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example

    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports get 900a8403006fe640_1
{
  "PeerPort": "sw-ufm-ndr01 / 1",
  "PeerGUID": "900a8403006fe640",
  "StatusTime": "Thu Aug 7 13:55:29 2025",
  "UnhealthyGUID": "1070fd03008ac723",
  "UnhealthyPort": "2",
  "PeerNode": "sw-ufm-ndr01",
  "PeerNodeType": "switch",
  "UnhealthyNodeType": "Unknown",
  "UnhealthyNode": "swx-ufm3-01 HCA-4",
  "UnhealthyPortNumber": "2",
  "UnhealthyPortNodeDesc": "2",
  "UnhealthyPortPeerNodeDesc": "sw-ufm-ndr01:1",
  "UnhealthyPortDname": "Unknown",
  "Condition": [
    "MANUAL"
  ],
  "State": "Warning",
  "PeerLID": "4",
  "PeerPortNumber": 1,
  "PeerPortDname": "1/1/1"
}

        

    

    


Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm unhealthy-ports get policy
        
    





    
        
ufm unhealthy-ports get policy
 
Retrieves all unhealthy/healthy ports from the health policy file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example

    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports get policy
[
  {
    "node_guid": "900a8403006fe640",
    "port_number": "1",
    "policy": "UNHEALTHY",
    "action": "isolate",
    "last_updated": "Thu Aug 07 13:55:29 2025",
    "node_description": "sw-ufm-ndr01:1",
    "node_name": "sw-ufm-ndr01",
    "capabilities": [
      "delete_port_from_health_policy",
      "mark_port_healthy"
    ]

        

    

    


Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy
        
    





    
        
ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy port <port-name>
ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy device<device-name>ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy port all [force] 
Marks unhealthy port or ports as healthy.
Marks unhealthy device as healthy. Once the device GUID is passed as a parameter, all the ports of the device are marked as healthy.Marks all the unhealthy ports as healthy at once.
Syntax Description
port-name
The port's name as GUID
device-name
The device's name as GUID
force
[Applicable to all ports only] Allows setting non-discovered or disabled ports as healthy
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy device 900a8403006fe640
"Mark ports ['900a8403006fe640_1'] as HEALTHY completed successfully"

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port action
        
    





    
        
ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port <port-name> action <isolate|no-discover> [force]
 
Marks healthy port as unhealthy, and sends the action that you want to apply on this port.
Syntax Description
port-name
The port's name as GUID
no-discover
OpenSM does not discover or manage anything beyond this port
isolate
The port remains visible to the subnet manager, but OpenSM isolates it from regular subnet traffic and routing.
force
Sets the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port 900a8403006fe640_1 action isolate
"Mark Selected Ports ['900a8403006fe640_1'] as UNHEALTHY completed successfully"

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy
        
    





    
        
ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy
 
Deletes all the healthy ports from the health policy file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
 
3.1.1
First release
Example

    
    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy 
"Remove ['900a8403006fe640_1'] ports from opensm-health-policy.conf file completed successfully."

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Telemetry

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix
        
    





    
        
ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix [options]


Generates telemetry configuration files with custom     
HCA    
/instance counts for clustered telemetry.
Syntax Description
options

    
        
Option
Description
-h, --help
Show this help message
-f, --force
Force overwrite existing files
--auto-detect [OUTPUT_FILE]
Auto-detect HCAs and use default counts (first HCA: 1,1; others: 0,0)
--validate [FILE]
Validate existing configuration file (uses default if not specified)

    



Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.3.1
First release
Example

    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix --auto-detect

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes
The location of the generated file is /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json.
 
For more information, refer to UFM Clustered Telemetry.

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
UFM Versions Manager

        


        

            


    
        
            ufm versions-mgr
        
    





    
        
ufm versions-mgr <options>
 
Performs UFM configurations backup and restore .
Syntax Description
options

    
        
Option
Description
-h, --help
Shows this help message and exits
--version
Shows program's version number and exits
backup
Creates UFM configuration backup
restore
Restores UFM configuration from previously backed up configuration

    

Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.3.1
First release
Example

    

        
        

            

                
ufmapl (config) # ufm versions-mgr backup --config
[INFO] Using container runtime: docker

        

    

    



Related Commands
Notes
The location of the generated backup folder is /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
