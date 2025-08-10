Changes and New Features in This Version

NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description CLI Commands Added the json-print optional argument to the following commands: show hosts json-print

show version json-print

show license json-print

show interfaces json-print

show interfaces {interface-name} json-print

show images json-print

show tacacs json-print

show aaa json-print

show files system json-print

show files system detail json-print

show resources json-print

show ip default-gateway json-print

show ip default-gateway static json-print

show ipv6 default-gateway json-print

show ipv6 default-gateway static json-print

show files ufm-configuration json-print

show files ufm-license json-print

show files debug-dump json-print

show docker images json-print

show docker ps json-print

show logging json-print

show ib partition json-print

show ib sm virtualization json-print

show ib sm routing-engines json-print

show ib sm ar-sl-mask json-print

show ib sm root-guid json-print

show ib sm allow-both-pkeys json-print

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes json-print

show ib sm configuration import json-print

show ib sm sharp json-print

show ib sharp json-print

show ib hca-vl15-window json-print

show ufm logging json-print

show ufm mgmt-interface json-print

show ufm track-conf-changes json-print

show ufm web-client json-print

show ufm multi-port-sm json-print

show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces json-print

show ufm license json-print

show ufm plugin json-print Added UFM Unhealthy Ports commands: ufm unhealthy-ports get

ufm unhealthy-ports get policy

ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy

ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port action

ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy Added two NVP commands: nvp add

nvp remove UFM Plugins gNMI Telemetry Plugin: Updated the version to 1.3.7-11 Log Streamer Plugin: Updated the version to 1.0.1-5 Tools (NVP) Plugin: Updated the version to 2.2.1-3 UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 25.07.18-2 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.22.1 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 6.0.0 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.33.0-169 DOCA Host Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 3.1.0-090000 Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.46.1006

