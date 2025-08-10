Command Line Interface
UFM Enterprise Appliance is equipped with an industry-standard command line interface (CLI). The CLI is accessed through SSH session or directly through the console port, following login with username (admin) and credentials (admin). Following the initial login, the user is asked to set a new password.
This section explains how to use the CLI of UFM Enterprise Appliance.
Ignored Commands
To support backward compatibility with automation for initial configuration, the following commands are being ignored (they do not output error):
cli default auto-logout 1
no cli default paging enable
no cli default progress enable
no cli default prompt confirm-reload
no telnet-server enable
no interface <ifname> dhcp
no interface <ifname> ipv6 enable
no interface <ifname> shutdown
write memory
The CLI has the following modes, and each mode makes available a different set of commands for execution. The different CLI configuration modes are:
Mode/Context
Description
standard
When the CLI is launched, it begins in Standard mode. This is the most restrictive mode and only has commands to query a restricted set of state information. Users cannot take any actions that directly affect the system, nor can they change any configuration.
enable
The "enable" command moves the user to Enable mode. This mode offers commands to view all state information and take actions like rebooting the system, but it does not allow any configuration to be changed. Its commands are a superset of those in Standard mode. To return to Standard mode, enter "exit".
config
The "configure terminal" command moves the user from Enable mode to Config mode. This mode has a full unrestricted set of commands to view anything, take any action, or change any configuration. Its commands are a superset of those in Enable mode. To return to Enable mode, enter "exit". Note that moving directly from/to Standard mode to/from Config mode is impossible.
config interface management
Configuration mode for management interfaces
The prompt always begins with the hostname of the system. What follows depends on what command mode the user is in. To demonstrate by example, assuming the machine name is "ufm-enterprise-app", the prompts for each of the modes are:
ufm-enterprise-app > (Standard mode)
ufm-enterprise-app # (Enable mode)
ufm-enterprise-app (config) # (Config mode)
The following session shows how to move between command modes:
ufm-enterprise-app > (You start in Standard mode)
ufm-enterprise-app > enable (Move to Enable mode)
ufm-enterprise-app # (You are in Enable mode)
ufm-enterprise-app # configure terminal (Move to Config mode)
ufm-enterprise-app (config) # (You are in Config mode)
ufm-enterprise-app (config) # exit (Exit Config mode)
ufm-enterprise-app # (You are back in Enable mode)
ufm-enterprise-app # exit (Exit Enable mode)
ufm-enterprise-app > (You are back in Standard mode)
Commands entered do not print any response and simply show the command prompt after you press <Enter>.
Several config commands feature a "no" form whose purpose is to reset a parameter value to its inherited or default value, or to disable a configuration.
Enter “help” to view a description of the interactive help system. Note that the CLI supports command and/or parameter tab-completions. Thus, to learn which commands start with the letter “c”, type “c” and click twice on the Tab key to get the following:
ufm # u<tab>
ufm username
ufm # u
This signifies that there are two commands that start with the letter “u”: "ufm", "username".