NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.1.1
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested OS Version
XDR switches
NVOS-25.02.2002
Note
For supported HCAs per DOCA-HOST version, please refer to DOCA-HOST Release Notes.
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
Platform
Details
Browser
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari
Memory
MFT Package Version
Platform
Details
MFT
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.32.0-119
UFM SM Version
Platform
Type and Version
SM
UFM package includes SM version 5.23.0
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
Platform
Type and Version
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.11.0