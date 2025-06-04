What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.1.1
Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Description

4346713

Description: HA nodes cannot be set with the CLI command ''ufm ha-nodes"

Keywords: CLI Command, ''ufm ha-nodes"

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 2.1.0

3.0.0

4384937

Description: UFM topology compare is not supported for XDR fabrics

Keywords: Topology Compare, XDR

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 2.1.0

3.0.0

Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Known Issues.
