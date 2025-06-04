NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.1.1
Known Issues in This Release
Ref #
Description
4346713
Description: HA nodes cannot be set with the CLI command ''ufm ha-nodes"
Keywords: CLI Command, ''ufm ha-nodes"
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 2.1.0
3.0.0
4384937
Description: UFM topology compare is not supported for XDR fabrics
Keywords: Topology Compare, XDR
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 2.1.0
3.0.0
Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Known Issues.