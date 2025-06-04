UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade

Some plugin images are available for deployment as part of the OMU (OS Manufacturer Upgrade) image. Information regarding the relevant plugins and their versions is available in the " show version " CLI command and in the /etc/ufm-release file.

The unique image name is " /var/opt/ufm/images/ufm-plugin-<plugin name>_from_release.tgz " to allow overriding previous plugin versions.