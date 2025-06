Changes and New Features in This Version

Feature Description UFM Plugins Updated the gNMI Telemetry Plugin to version 1.3.6-2 (resolved bug fixes). UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 25.05.24-2 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.21.2 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.9.0 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.32.0-120 DOCA Host Integrated with DOCA-HOST version 3.0.0-058000 Firmware Integrated with firmware version 40.45.1020

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.