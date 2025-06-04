What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.1.2
Installation Notes

Supported Devices

Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested OS Version

XDR switches

  • Q3200_RA

  • Q3400_RA

NVOS-25.02.2002

Note

For supported HCAs per DOCA-HOST version, please refer to DOCA-HOST Release Notes.


UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 6 GB

  • Recommended: 16 GB

UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.23.2


UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.11.0
