NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.1.2
Starting UFM
Start the UFM Enterprise service. Run:
# systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service
Wait 1 minute for the service to come up.
Ensure the service health. Run:
# ufm_enterprise_sanity.sh Checking Service... Done Checking Images... Done Checking Containers... Done Checking ufm REST server... Done Sanity tests completed successfully!
To open UFM WEB UI, open the following URL in your browser: https://[SERVER_IP]/ufm/ and type the default credentials.