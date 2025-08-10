NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.2.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.2.1  InfiniBand Commands

On This Page

InfiniBand Commands

InfiniBand Utilities

ib ibdiagnet

Dib ibdiagnet [<ibdiagnet-options>]

Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #  ib ibdiagnet

Related Commands

Notes

  • For further information on the command, please run "ib ibdiagnet --help".

  • Running this command with the “upload” parameter uploads the last execution of the command.


ib ibaddr

ib ibaddr <ibaddr options>

Shows the LID range and default GID of the target.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

The local port.

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #  ib ibaddr
GID fe80::c42:a103:74:f88e LID start 0x4 end 0x4

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibaddr --help"


ib ibhosts

ib ibhosts [matching <expression> [count]]

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibhosts --help"


ib iblinkinfo

ib iblinkinfo [<iblinkinfo-options>] [matching <expression>] [count]

Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib iblinkinfo --help"


ib ibnetdiscover

ib ibnetdiscover [matching <expression> [count]]

Assists to match more ibnetdiscover information.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib ibnetdiscover

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnetdiscover --help".


ib ibnodes

ib ibnodes <ibnodes-options>

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnodes --help"


ib ibping

ib ibping <ibping options>

Uses vendor MADs to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping-like output is shown.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib ibping -c 3 5
 
---  (Lid 5) ibping statistics ---
3 packets transmitted, 0 received, 100% packet loss, time 3000 ms
rtt min/avg/max = 0.000/0.000/0.000 ms

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibping --help"


ib ibportstate

ib ibportstate <ibportstate-options>

Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibportstate --help".


ib ibqueryerrors

ib ibqueryerrors <ibqueryerrors-options>

Queries and reports non-zero IB port counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibqueryerrors --help".


ib ibroute

ib ibroute <ibroute-options>

Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibroute --help".


ib ibrouters

ib ibrouters <ibrouters-options>

Shows InfiniBand router nodes in topology.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib routers
Rt      : 0xe41d2d030048dbf8 ports 3 "MFO;mlnx-switch15:MSB7780/RT"
Rt      : 0xe41d2d030048dc18 ports 3 "MFO;mlnx-switch18:MSB7780/RT"

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibrouters --help".


ib ibstat

ib ibstat <ibstat options>

Shows the host adapters status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstat --help"


ib ibstatus

ib ibstatus <ibstatus-options>

Queries basic status of InfiniBand device(s).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstatus --help"


ib ibswitches

ib ibswitches [matching <expression> [count]]

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibswitches --help"


ib ibsysstat

ib ibsysstat <ibsysstat options>

Obtains basic information for the specific node which may be remote. This information includes: hostname, CPUs, memory utilization.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib ibsysstat 5
sysstat ping succeeded

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibsysstat --help"


ib ibtracert

ib ibtracert <ibtracert-options>

Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibtracert --help".


ib perfquery

ib perfquery <perfquery-options>

Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib perfquery --help".


ib saquery

ib saquery <saquery-options>

Queries InfiniBand subnet administration attributes.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib saquery --help"


ib sminfo

ib sminfo <sminfo-options>

Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib sminfo --help".


ib smpdump

ib smpdump <smpdump-options>

A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib smpdump --help".


ib saquery

ib saquery <saquery-options>

Queries InfiniBand subnet administration attributes.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib saquery --help"


ib smparquery

ib smparquery <smparquery options>

Queries adaptive-routing related settings from a particular switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # smparquery argrouptable 3 1

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib smparquery --help"


ib smpquery

ib smpquery <smpquery-options>

Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:

node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib smpquery --help".


ib vendstat

ib vendstat <vendstat-options>

Uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib vendstat --help"


OpenSM

ib sm configuration import

ib sm configuration import [partition-conf-user-ext] <url>

Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext 
sftp://admin:123456@192.168.1.12/tmp/partitions.conf.user_ext

Related Commands

show ib sm configuration import

Notes

N/A


show ib sm allow-both-pkeys

show ib sm allow-both-pkeys [json-print]

Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
disable

Related Commands

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Notes

N/A


ib sm allow-both-pkeys

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

no ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.

The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Related Commands

show ib sm allow-both-pkey

ib partition management defmember

Notes

N/A


show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes [json-print]

Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
enable

Related Commands

ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Notes

N/A


ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.

The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Related Commands

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Notes

N/A


show ib sm virtualization

show ib sm virtualization [json-print]

Displays virtualization support.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm virtualization
enable

Related Commands

ib sm virtualization enable

ib sm virtualization ignore

Notes

N/A


ib sm virtualization enable

ib sm virtualization enable

no ib sm virtualization enable

Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).

The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm virtualization enable

Related Commands

show ib sm virtualization

Notes

It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.


ib sm virtualization ignore

ib sm virtualization ignore

No virtualization support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm virtualization ignore

Related Commands

show ib sm virtualization

Notes

It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.


show ib sm root-guid

show ib sm root-guid [json-print]

Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm root-guid
0x0002c903006ad830
0x0002c903006ae120
0x0002c903006af520

Related Commands

ib sm root-guid

Notes

N/A


ib sm root-guid

ib sm root-guid <guid>

no ib sm root-guid <guid>

Adds a root GUID for the SM.

The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.

Syntax Description

guid

The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation

For example: 0x0002c903006ad830

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm root-guid 0x0002c903006ad830

Related Commands

show ib sm root-guid

Notes

The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.


show ib sm routing-engines

show ib sm routing-engines [json-print]

Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm routing-engines ar_updn

Related Commands

ib sm routing-engines

Notes

N/A


ib sm routing-engines

ib sm routing-engines <engine>

Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.

Syntax Description

engine

Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by space. Supported engines: ar-dor, ar-ftree, ar-torus, ar-updn, chain, dfp, dfp2, dor, file, ftree, minhop, pqft, torus-2QoS, updn)

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm routing-engines ar-updn

Related Commands

show ib sm routing-engines

Notes

N/A


show ib sm ar-sl-mask

show ib sm ar-sl-mask [json-print]

Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm ar-sl-mask
0xffff

Related Commands

ib sm ar-sl-mask

Notes

N/A


ib sm ar-sl-mask

ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>

no ib sm ar-sl-mask

Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.

The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.

Syntax Description

mask

Range: 0x0000-0xffff

Default

0xffff

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm ar-sl-mask 0xfffe

Related Commands

show ib sm ar-sl-mask

Notes

N/A


show ib sm configuration import

show ib sm configuration import [json-print]

Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm configuration import
partitions.conf.user_ext                ----

Related Commands

ib sm configuration import

Notes

N/A


ib sm partition-config-merge

ib sm partition-config-merge

Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm partition-config-merge

Related Commands

ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext

Notes

The SM must be running for this command to work.


ib sm sharp enable

ib sm sharp enable

no ib sm sharp enable

Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.

The no form disables NVIDIA SHARP on all supporting switches.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm sharp enable

Related Commands

show ib sm sharp

Notes

It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.


ib sm sharp ignore

ib sm sharp ignore

No NVIDIA SHARP support.

This command does not change the current switch configuration. If NVIDIA SHARP is enabled on the switch, it will remain enabled. If it is disabled on the switch, it will remain disabled.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm sharp ignore

Related Commands

show ib sm sharp

Notes

It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.


show ib sm sharp

show ib sm sharp [json-print]

Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm sharp
ignore

Related Commands

ib sm sharp enable

ib sm sharp ignore

Notes

N/A


show ib sm log

show ib sm log [continuous | files | matching | not]

Displays ib sm log event.

Syntax Description

continuous

Displays new event log messages as they arrive. Press 'Ctrl+C' to quit from output view.

files

Displays archived log files

matching

Displays event logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm log

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


HCA Commands

ib hca-vl15-window

ib hca-vl15-window <value>

no ib hca-vl15-window

Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
UFM-APL (config) # ib hca-vl15-window 6

Related Commands

show ib hca-vl15-window

Notes

UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration


show ib hca-vl15-window

show ib hca-vl15-window [json-print]

Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib hca-vl15-window
/dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0:
  Running configuration: default
 
/dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf1:
  Running configuration: default

Related Commands

ib hca-vl15-window

Notes

The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration


Partition

ib partition management defmember

ib partition management defmember <type>

no ib partition management defmember

Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

type

  • full – full membership

  • limited – limited membership

Default

Full membership

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib partition management defmember limited

Related Commands

show ib partition

Notes

  • The defmember setting controls the ability of end nodes to communicate over the management partition

  • It is not possible to modify the defmember in case OpenSM or UFM are running


show ib partition

show ib partition [json-print]

Displays partition information.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib partition
 
  management:
    Default membership: full

Related Commands

ib partition management defmember

Notes

N/A


NVIDIA SHARP

ib sharp enable

ib sharp enable

no ib sharp enable

Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.

The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp allocation enable

ib sharp allocation enable

no ib sharp allocation enable

Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.

The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp allocation enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes


ib sharp smx-protocol

ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}

no ib sharp smx-protocol

Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.

The no form of the command restores the network protocol to default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

sockets

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp smx-protocol ucx

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp topology-api enable

ib sharp topology-api enable

no ib sharp topology-api enable

Enables the SHARP topology API.

The no form of the command disables the SHARP topology API.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp topology-api enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


show ib sharp

show ib sharp

Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sharp
   Enabled:                 No
   Allocation:              No
   SMX protocol:            sockets
   Topology API:            No
   Dump files generation:   Yes
   Dynamic tree allocation: No
   Dynamic tree algorithm:  0
   IB QPC SL:               0
   IB SAT QPC SL:           1

Related Commands

N/A

Notes


ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

no ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

Enables dumping SHARP's internal state to files

The no form of the command disables dumping SHARP's internal state to files

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disable

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

no ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

Enables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job

The no form of the command disables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enable

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm <0-1>

no ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism

The no form of the command restores the algorithm used by the dynamic tree mechanism to default

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>

ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>

no ib sharp ib-qpc-sl

Set the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication

The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication to default

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp ib-qpc-sl 1

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>

ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>

no ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl

Sets the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication

The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication to default

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl 1

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


show ib sharp log

show ib sharp log [json-print]

Displays NVIDIA SHARP log file in a scrollable pager.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.2.1

Added the [json-print] option

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sharp log

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


show ib sharp log continuous

show ib sharp log continuous

Displays new NVIDIA SHARP log messages as they happen.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sharp log continuous

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.


show ib sharp log files

show ib sharp log files [number | matching <regex> | not ]]

Displays archived log files.

Syntax Description

number

Displays new event log messages as they arrive

matching

Displays event logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sharp log files

Related Commands

Notes


show ib sharp log matching

show ib sharp log matching <reg-exp>

Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that match a given regular expression.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sharp log matching error

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


show ib sharp log not matching

show ib sharp log not matching <reg-exp>

Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that do not match a given regular expression.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sharp log not matching error

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 10, 2025.
content here