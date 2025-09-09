Changes and New Features in This Version

NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
Feature
Description
CLI Commands
Added the
json-print optional argument to the following commands:
show hosts json-print
show version json-print
show license json-print
show interfaces json-print
show interfaces {interface-name} json-print
show images json-print
show tacacs json-print
show aaa json-print
show files system json-print
show files system detail json-print
show resources json-print
show ip default-gateway json-print
show ip default-gateway static json-print
show ipv6 default-gateway json-print
show ipv6 default-gateway static json-print
show files ufm-configuration json-print
show files ufm-license json-print
show files debug-dump json-print
show docker images json-print
show docker ps json-print
show logging json-print
show ib partition json-print
show ib sm virtualization json-print
show ib sm routing-engines json-print
show ib sm ar-sl-mask json-print
show ib sm root-guid json-print
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys json-print
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes json-print
show ib sm configuration import json-print
show ib sm sharp json-print
show ib sharp json-print
show ib hca-vl15-window json-print
show ufm logging json-print
show ufm mgmt-interface json-print
show ufm track-conf-changes json-print
show ufm web-client json-print
show ufm multi-port-sm json-print
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces json-print
show ufm license json-print
show ufm plugin json-print
Added UFM Unhealthy Ports commands:
Added two NVP commands:
UFM Plugins
gNMI Telemetry Plugin: Updated the version to 1.3.7-11
Log Streamer Plugin: Updated the version to 1.0.1-5
Tools (NVP) Plugin: Updated the version to 2.2.1-3
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 25.07.18-2
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.22.2
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 6.0.1
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-
4.33.0-169
DOCA Host
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 3.1.0-090000
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.46.1006
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.