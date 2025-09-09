NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.2.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.2.2  Changes and New Features in This Version

Changes and New Features in This Version

NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature

Description

CLI Commands

Added the json-print optional argument to the following commands:

  • show hosts json-print

  • show version json-print

  • show license json-print

  • show interfaces json-print

  • show interfaces {interface-name} json-print

  • show images json-print

  • show tacacs json-print

  • show aaa json-print

  • show files system json-print

  • show files system detail json-print

  • show resources json-print

  • show ip default-gateway json-print

  • show ip default-gateway static json-print

  • show ipv6 default-gateway json-print

  • show ipv6 default-gateway static json-print

  • show files ufm-configuration json-print

  • show files ufm-license json-print

  • show files debug-dump json-print

  • show docker images json-print

  • show docker ps json-print

  • show logging json-print

  • show ib partition json-print

  • show ib sm virtualization json-print

  • show ib sm routing-engines json-print

  • show ib sm ar-sl-mask json-print

  • show ib sm root-guid json-print

  • show ib sm allow-both-pkeys json-print

  • show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes json-print

  • show ib sm configuration import json-print

  • show ib sm sharp json-print

  • show ib sharp json-print

  • show ib hca-vl15-window json-print

  • show ufm logging json-print

  • show ufm mgmt-interface json-print

  • show ufm track-conf-changes json-print

  • show ufm web-client json-print

  • show ufm multi-port-sm json-print

  • show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces json-print

  • show ufm license json-print

  • show ufm plugin json-print

Added UFM Unhealthy Ports commands:

Added two NVP commands:

UFM Plugins

gNMI Telemetry Plugin: Updated the version to 1.3.7-11

Log Streamer Plugin: Updated the version to 1.0.1-5

Tools (NVP) Plugin: Updated the version to 2.2.1-3

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 25.07.18-2

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.22.2

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 6.0.1

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.33.0-169

DOCA Host

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 3.1.0-090000

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.46.1006

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2025.
content here