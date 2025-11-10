On This Page
Appendix - Chassis Health Monitoring
Chassis Health Monitoring enables monitoring hardware alerts via
rsyslog and generating external events in UFM. The alerts are written to
/var/log/syslog.
Monitoring hardware health status is essential for failure prevention and maintenance. The Chassis Health Monitoring service is run as a Docker container.
Generate UFM token authentication. Run:
POST https:
//<UFM server IP>/ufmRest/app/tokens
Set the UFM server hostname and authentication token in
/opt/ufm/chassis_health/chassis_health.conf:
[connection] # UFM server hostname. In
caseof HA, it should be the VIP hostname = [authentication] # UFM server user credentials token =
Restart the Chassis Health Monitoring service for changes to take effect. Run:
systemctl restart ufm-chassis-health.service
Once the service runs, the status can be viewed via
systemctl(
systemctl status ufm-chassis-health.service) and
/var/log/chassis_health_fluentd_console.log file.