Appendix - Software Components Upgrade

It is recommended to upgrade all UFM Enterprise appliance software components as listed in UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade.

This section includes optional instructions on how to upgrade specific software components.

Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance Operating System

This section provides a step-by-step guide for UFM Enterprise Appliance Operating System upgrade.

Each UFM Enterprise Appliance software has an additional tar file with a -omu.tar suffix (OMU stands for OS Manufacture and Upgrade). This tar file can be used to re-manufacture the server and to upgrade the operating system/software on the server.

Extracting the Software

  1. Copy the OMU tar file to a temporary directory on the server.

    UFM-APPLIANCE - ufm-appliance<version>-<revision>-omu.tar

  2. Extract the contents of the tar file to /tmp.

    tar vxf ./ufm-appliance-<version>-<revision>-omu.tar -C /tmp/

  3. Change to the extracted directory.

    cd /tmp/ufm-appliance-<version>-<revision>-omu

  4. An upgrade script and an ISO file are included in the extracted directory.

    ls -1 ./# ls -1 ./
./ufm-os-upgrade.sh
ufm-appliance-<version>-<revision>.iso

    The following flags are available in the upgrade script help.

    # ufm-os-upgrade.sh --help
ufm-os-upgrade.sh will upgrade and install OS packages.
 
IMPORTANT!!! a reboot is mandatory after the finalization of this script,
kernel and kernel models will not work properly until the server is rebooted.
 
Additional SW installations will be automatically invoked after reboot,
a message will pop on all open terminals with the installation status:
"UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-FAILURE" - if installation is failed.
"UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS" - if installation succeeded.
 
Additional info will be available in "/var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_@@UFM-OS-VERSION@@.log" log file.
Upgrade steps status information can be viewed in "/var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_@@UFM-OS-VERSION@@_status.log" log file.
 
Syntax: ufm-os-upgrade.sh [options]
 
options
-d,--debug            debug info will be visible on the screen.
 
-r,--reboot           Automatically reboot the server when upgrade is finished.
                      P.S. if secure boot is enabled and a new certificate is enrolled 
                      the server will not automatically reboot even if this flag is set.
 
-y,--yes              Will not prompt for user acknowledgements, use with CAUTION user prompts will be assumed as answered yes.
 
-h,--help             print this help message.

    Warning

    IMPORTANT!!! System reboot is mandatory once the upgrade procedure is completed. The -r flag can be used to automatically reboot the server at the end of the upgrade. Note that some kernel modules may not work properly until server reboot is performed.

Standalone Mode Upgrade

  1. Stop UFM service by running the following command:

    systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

  2. Run the upgrade script.

    Note

    System reboot is mandatory once the upgrade procedure is completed. The -r flag can be used to automatically reboot the server.

    The --appliance-sw-upgrade flag CAN NOT !!! be supplied to upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW.

    The -y flag can be supplied to skip user questions (the flag does not automatically reboot the server on its own. For auto reboot, combine with the -r flag)

    Once a secure boot certificate is updated/installed, the script will not auto reboot even if -y and -r flags are provided. That is because the addition of certificates require manual user intervention at boot (after the upgrade).

    There is a 10 seconds window to press any button when prompted during the boot procedure and insert the server root password in order to import the certificate. Further details are available in Appendix - Secure Boot Activation and Deactivation.

    In the following example the server will auto reboot when upgrade is finished.

    ./ufm-os-upgrade.sh -y -r

  3. In case a secure-boot certificate is installed/upgraded, the following warning is presented:

    WARNING!!!
The secure boot certificate have been renewed, to enroll the newly installed certificate:
[1] Reboot the server
[2] Upon boot a BIOS screen will pop out notifying a new certificate have been enrolled
  If secure boot is disabled discard it and continue with the boot process
[3] There is a 10 seconds window to apply the new certificate (if missed please refer to the manual on how to update the certificate manually)
[4] Follow the instructions on the screen, the password will be the root user password
 
If secure boot is not enabled please discard this message.

    In that case the server does not reboot automatically, a manual configuration is required at boot (a 10 second prompt appears during the boot. For more information, refer to Appendix - Secure Boot Activation and Deactivation.

    To continue with the upgrade procedure, manually reboot the server from as instructed in Appendix - Secure Boot Activation and Deactivation.

  4. After the reboot procedure is complete, a systemd service (ufm-os-firstboot.service) runs the remainder of the upgrade procedure. Once completed, a message is prompted to all open terminals including the status:

    "UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-FAILURE" - if installation is failed.

    "UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS" - if installation succeeded.

    Example:

    root@ufm-aio3:~#
root@ufm-aio3:~#
Broadcast message from root@ufm-aio3 (somewhere) (Fri Dec 30 18:47:32 2022):
UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS, installation succeeded additional info is available in /var/log/ufm-os-firstboot.log

    To manually check the status, run systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service. If it is already finished, an error message is prompted stating that there is no such service. In that case, the log /var/log/ufm-os-firstboot.log can be checked instead.

    systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service

    Example:

    root@ufm-aio3:~# systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot
Unit ufm-os-firstboot.service could not be found.
root@ufm-aio3:~#

High-Availability Mode Upgrade

Upgrade on HA should be done first on the stand-by node and after that on the master node, each node upgrade is similar to the SA instructions.

In case the Standby node is unavailable, the upgrade can be run on the Master node only, however, some additional steps will be required after the appliance is upgraded.

Note

In case a secure boot certificate needs to be updated/installed, the script will stop execution and request the user to install the secure-boot certificate, secure-boot does not have to be active (although it is highly recommended), but the certificate must be installed/updated by the user before proceeding to the upgrade.

The upgrade script will verify that the certificate is up to date and will stop execution if it needs to be installed/updated (this happens at the start of the script)

  1. [On the stand-by Node]: Copy and extract the OMU tar file to a temporary directory.

  2. [On the stand-by Node]: Run the upgrade script.

    Note

    System reboot is mandatory once the upgrade procedure is completed. The -r flag can be used to automatically reboot the server.

    The flag CAN NOT !!! be supplied to upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW.

    The -y flag can be supplied to skip user questions (the flag does not automatically reboot the server on its own. For auto reboot, combine with the -r flag).

    In the following example the server auto reboots once the upgrade procedure is completed:

    cd /tmp/ufm-appliance-<version>-<revision>-omu
./ufm-os-upgrade.sh -y -r

  3. If -r flag was not provided reboot the server when the script will finish (a question will show on the screen that will ask to reboot if No was answered a manual reboot is required)

    to manually reboot the server:

    reboot now

  4. After the reboot procedure is complete, a systemd service (ufm-os-firstboot.service) runs the remainder of the upgrade procedure. Once completed, a message is prompted to all open terminals including the status:

    "UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-FAILURE" - if installation is failed.

    "UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS" - if installation succeeded.

    Example:

    root@ufm-ai03:~#
root@ufm-ai03:~#
Broadcast message from root@ufm-ai03 (somewhere) (Fri Dec 30 18:47:32 2022):
UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS, installation succeeded additional info is available in /var/log/ufm-os-firstboot.log

    To manually check the status, run systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service. If it is already finished, an error message is prompted stating that there is no such service. In that case, the log /var/log/ufm-os-firstboot.log can be checked instead.

    systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service

    Example:

    root@ufm-ai03:~# systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot Unit ufm-os-firstboot.service could not be found.
root@ufm-ai03:~#

  5. After the stand-by node have finished the upgrade check the HA cluster status

    ufm_ha_cluster status

    root@swx-ufm3-11:~# ufm_ha_cluster status
Cluster name: ufmcluster
WARNING: corosync and pacemaker node names do not match (IPs used in setup?) Stack: corosync
Current DC: swx-ufm3-11 (version 1.1.18-2b07d5c5a9) - partition with quorum Last updated: Thu Mar 16 18:45:19 2023
Last change: Mon Feb 27 12:40:22 2023 by root via crm_resource on swx-ufm3-11
2 nodes configured
5 resources configured
 
Online: [swx-ufm3-09 swx-ufm3-11 ]
Full list of resources:
 
Master/Slave Set: ha_data_drbd_master [ha_data_drbd]
	Masters: [swx-u7m3-09 ]
	slaves: [swx-ufm3-11]
Resource Group: ufmcluster-grp
ha_data_file_system ufm-ha-watcher ufm-enterprise
Daemon Status:
Started swx-ufm3-09
(ocf::heartbeat:Filesystem):
(systemd:ufm-ha-watcher): (systemd:ufm-enterprise):
Started swx-ufm3-09
Started swx-ufm3-09
corosync: active/enabled pacemaker: active/enabled pcsd: active/enabled
DRBD_RESOURCE: ha_data
DRBD CONNECTIVITY: Connected
DISK_STATE:
DRBD_ROLE:
PEER_DISK_STATE:
PEER DRBD_ROLE:
UpToDate
Secondary
UpToDate
Primary

    All the nodes in the cluster should be online and the current node should remain a stand-by (Secondary in DRBD_ROLE)

  6. [On the Master Node]: Fail-over the UFM to the stand-by node (upgraded node will become master and current node will become stand-by).

    ufm_ha_cluster failover

    wait for all the resource of UFM are up and running on the upgraded node.

  7. repeat the procedure on the un-upgraded node (which is now acting as stand-by).

Upgrading All UFM-Related Software Components

The installation process consists of replacing the containers/packages with the new version and upgrading the UFM data.

  1. Copy the tarball file of UFM Enterprise Appliance software to the /tmp folder.

  2. Connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH.

  3. Stop the UFM service/cluster before upgrading.

    In SA mode, run:

    #systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

    In HA mode, run:

    # ufm_ha_cluster stop

  4. Extract the tarball file and run the installer for the upgrade. Run:

    # cd /tmp
# tar xvf ufm-appliance-sw-<version>.tar
# cd ufm-appliance-sw-<version>
# ./install.sh

    Installer Options:

    -q|--quiet             Upgrade UFM without prompt

    Note

    In HA mode, this step should be performed on both servers.

  5. After the upgrade, start the UFM service/cluster.

    In SA mode, run:

    # systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service

    In HA mode, run:

    # ufm_ha_cluster start

  6. Wait one minute for the service to come up.

  7. Ensure the service health. Run:

    # ufm_enterprise_sanity.sh
Checking Service...
Done
Checking Images...
Done
Checking Containers...
Done
Checking ufm REST server...
Done
Sanity tests completed successfully!

Upgrading Specific UFM-Related Software Component

Upgrading UFM Docker in SA Mode

For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in standalone mode, please refer to Upgrading UFM on Docker Container.

Upgrading UFM Docker in HA Mode

For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in high availability mode, please refer to Upgrading UFM Container in High Availability Mode.

Upgrading UFM HA Package

  1. Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster stop

  2. Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:

    wget https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.6.0-4.tgz

    For Sha256:

    wget https://download.nvidia.com/ufm/ufm_ha/5.6.0/ufm_ha_5.6.0-4.sha256

  3. On both servers, extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/

  4. On both servers, go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script:

    ./install.sh --upgrade

  5. After the upgrade, start the UFM HA Cluster. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster start

Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance CLI Package

  1. Copy the tarball of the UFM CLI package to the /tmp folder.

  2. Extract the tarball file and run the installer. Example:

    # cd /tmp
# tar xvf ufmcli_<version>.tgz
# cd ufmcli_<version>
# ./install.sh
Creating the UFM3 CLI repository file /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ufmcli.list
Refreshing the UFM3 CLI packages information...
Installing the UFM3 CLI package...
Removing the UFM3 CLI local repository /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ufmcli.list
Done.

  3. Once the upgrade procedure is completed, connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH with admin. Run:

    ssh admin@<hostname>

