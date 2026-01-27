Appendix - Support NDR Cluster OOB

Migrating UFM Data from an NDR (UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen - 3.0) Setup to a New NDR Setup (UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance - Gen 3.5)

Follow the steps below to extract UFM data from an existing NDR setup (UFM Enterprise Appliance) and restore it on a new NDR setup built from a UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance.

[On the Master Node] Create a backup of the UFM data on the UFM 3.1 Appliance. Copy Copied! ufmapl31 (config) # ufm data backup ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

[On the Master Node] Upload the backup from the UFM 3.1 Appliance to a remote server. Copy Copied! ufmapl31 (config) # ufm data upload ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip scp:

[On the Master Node] Download the backup from the remote server to the new NDR cluster (UFM 3.5 Appliance). Copy Copied! ufmapl35 (config) # ufm data fetch scp:

[On the Master Node] Restore the UFM data to the new NDR cluster (UFM 3.5 Appliance). Copy Copied! ufmapl35 (config) # ufm data restore ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

[On the Master and Standby Nodes] Configure the UFM 3.5 Appliance to run in NDR mode. Copy Copied! ufmapl35 (config) # ib profile --set ndr --force Note This command will immediately reboot the server.

[On the Master Node] Stop the old NDR cluster running on the UFM 3.1 Appliance. Copy Copied! ufmapl31 (config) # no ufm start