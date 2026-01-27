NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.1
Appendix - Support NDR Cluster OOB

Migrating UFM Data from an NDR (UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen - 3.0) Setup to a New NDR Setup (UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance - Gen 3.5)

Follow the steps below to extract UFM data from an existing NDR setup (UFM Enterprise Appliance) and restore it on a new NDR setup built from a UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance.

  1. [On the Master Node] Create a backup of the UFM data on the UFM 3.1 Appliance.

    ufmapl31 (config) # ufm data backup ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

  2. [On the Master Node] Upload the backup from the UFM 3.1 Appliance to a remote server.

     ufmapl31 (config) # ufm data upload ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip scp://<username>:<password>@<hostname>/tmp/

  3. [On the Master Node] Download the backup from the remote server to the new NDR cluster (UFM 3.5 Appliance).

     ufmapl35 (config) # ufm data fetch scp://<username>:<password>@<hostname>/tmp/ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

  4. [On the Master Node] Restore the UFM data to the new NDR cluster (UFM 3.5 Appliance).

     ufmapl35 (config) # ufm data restore ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

  5. [On the Master and Standby Nodes] Configure the UFM 3.5 Appliance to run in NDR mode.

     ufmapl35 (config) # ib profile --set ndr --force

    Note

    This command will immediately reboot the server.

  6. [On the Master Node] Stop the old NDR cluster running on the UFM 3.1 Appliance.

     ufmapl31 (config) # no ufm start

  7. [On the Master Node] Start the new NDR cluster on the UFM 3.5 Appliance.

    ufmapl35 (config) # ufm start

