NVIDIA UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.1
Configuring Multi-Node Cluster Telemetry on Master and Standby Nodes

To set up cluster telemetry in a multi-node configuration, the following steps were performed on both the master and standby nodes:

  1. Configure High Availability (HA) in active-active mode

    On the standby node:

    ufm ha configure standby 3.3.3.2 3.3.3.1 10.236.17.102 10.236.17.101 10.236.17.103 123456 multi-node

    On the master node:

    ufm ha configure master 3.3.3.1 3.3.3.2 10.236.17.101 10.236.17.102 10.236.17.103 123456 multi-node

  2. Enable Infrastructure Mode (on both nodes):

    ufm infra-mode --enable

  3. Enable Cluster Telemetry Mode (master node only):

    ufm telemetry utm-mode --enable

  4. Start UFM service (on both nodes):

    ufm start
