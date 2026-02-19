Configuring Multi-Node Cluster Telemetry on Master and Standby Nodes

To set up cluster telemetry in a multi-node configuration, the following steps were performed on both the master and standby nodes:

Configure High Availability (HA) in active-active mode On the standby node: Copy Copied! ufm ha configure standby 3.3 . 3.2 3.3 . 3.1 10.236 . 17.102 10.236 . 17.101 10.236 . 17.103 123456 multi-node On the master node: Copy Copied! ufm ha configure master 3.3 . 3.1 3.3 . 3.2 10.236 . 17.101 10.236 . 17.102 10.236 . 17.103 123456 multi-node Enable Infrastructure Mode (on both nodes): Copy Copied! ufm infra-mode --enable Enable Cluster Telemetry Mode (master node only): Copy Copied! ufm telemetry utm-mode --enable Start UFM service (on both nodes): ufm start