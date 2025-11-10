NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.1
System Management

Network Interfaces

This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.

Interface

interface

interface <eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3>

Enters a network interface context.

Syntax Description

eno8303

Management port 0 (out of band)

eno8403

Management port 1 (out of band)

eno12399np0

Management port 2 (out of band)

eno12409np1

Management port 3 (out of band)

ib0

InfiniBand interface 0

ib1

InfiniBand interface 1

ib2

InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)

Sib3

InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.0.0

First release

ufmapl (config) # interface eno8303
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) #

        


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show interfaces
        
    





    
        
show interfaces [eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3]     
[json-print]    



Displays information about the network interfaces.
Syntax Description
eno8303
Management port 0 (out of band)
eno8403
Management port 1 (out of band)
eno12399np0
Management port 2 (out of band)
eno12409np1
Management port 3 (out of band)
ib0
InfiniBand interface 0
ib1
InfiniBand interface 1
ib2
InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)
ib3
InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
swx-ufm3-06 # show interfaces eno8303 
Interface eno8303 status: 
  Comment           : 
  Admin up          : yes 
  Link up           : yes 
  DHCP running      : yes 
  IP address        : 10.209.36.101 
  Netmask           : 255.255.252.0 
  IPv6 enabled      : yes 
  Autoconf enabled  : N/A 
  Autoconf route    : N/A 
  Autoconf privacy  : N/A 
  DHCPv6 running    : yes 
  IPv6 addresses    : 2 
 
IPv6 address: 
    fcfc:fcfc:209:36:b27b:25ff:fee9:30c8/64 
    fe80::b27b:25ff:fee9:30c8/64 
 
  Speed             : 1000Mb/s (auto) 
  Duplex            : Full (auto) 
  Interface type    : ethernet 
  Interface source  : physical 
  MTU               : 1500 
  HW address        : b0:7b:25:e9:30:c8 
 
  Rx: 
   6109552397 bytes 
     45457113 packets 
     36881549 mcast packets 
          295 discards 
            0 errors 
            0 overruns 
            0 frame 
  Tx: 
    242521186 bytes 
      1211397 packets 
            0 discards 
            0 errors 
          N/A overruns 
            0 carrier 
      1211397 collisions 
         1000 queue len 

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ip address
        
    





    
        
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
 
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
Syntax Description
IP address
IPv4 address
netmask
Subnet mask of IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) # ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
interface
Notes
The command sequence is important. The ip address command should be used first during automation since it clears both default-gateway and name-server settings

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ipv6 address
        
    




    
    

    
        
ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>
 
Configures static IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.
Syntax Description
IPv6 address/netmask
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config interface eno8303)# ipv6 address fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/6

        

    

    


 
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    
    
        


    
        
            Hostname
        
    




    
        


    
        
            hostname
        
    





    
        
hostname <hostname>
 
Sets a static system hostname.
Syntax Description
hostname
String
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0
First release
ufmapl(config) # hostname ufmapl-hostname

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ip name-server
        
    





    
        
ip name-server <no ip name-server>
no ip name-serverConfigures DNS servers to be used.The no form of the command clears the name server.
Syntax Description
IPv4 address
IPv4 address
IPv6 address
IPv6 address
Default
No server name
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The command sequence is important. The ip name-servercommand should be used during automation, after running theip address and theip default-gateway commands

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            {ip | ipv6} host
        
    





    
        
{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address> 
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
Syntax Description
hostname
String
ip-address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config)# ip host test-host 1.2.3.4 
ufmapl (config)# ipv6 host my-ipv6-host 2001::8f9

        

    

    


Related Commands
show hosts
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show hosts
        
    




    
    

    
        
show hosts     
[json-print]    



Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show hosts
 
Hostname: swx-ufm3-02
 
 
Name servers:
  10.211.0.124 (on eno8303)
  10.211.0.121 (on eno8303)
  10.7.77.135 (on eno8303)
 
Domain names:
  mtr.labs.mlnx (on eno8303)
 
Static IPv4 host mappings:
  127.0.0.1 --> localhost
 
Static IPv6 host mappings:
  ::1 --> localhost
  ::1 --> ip6-localhost
  ::1 --> ip6-loopback
  ff02::1 --> ip6-allnodes
  ff02::2 --> ip6-allrouters

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Noes
N/A

    


    
    
        


    
        
            Routing
        
    




    
        


    
        
            ip default-gateway
        
    





    
        
ip default-gateway <address>
no ip default-gateway <address>

Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.
Syntax Description
address
gateway IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running theip address command as it requires a static IP setting

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ipv6 default-gateway
        
    





    
        
ipv6 default-gateway <address>
no ipv6 default-gateway <address>

Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.
Syntax Description
address
gateway IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0
First release
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway ::1
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running theip address command as it requires a static IP setting

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show {ip | ipv6} route
        
    





    
        
show {ip | ipv6} route [static]
 
Displays the routing table in the system.
Syntax Description
static
Filters the table with the static route entries
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show ip route
Destination       Mask              Gateway           Interface   Source 
default           0.0.0.0           10.209.36.1       eno8303     dhcp 
10.209.36.0       255.255.252.0     0.0.0.0           eno8303     interface 
10.209.36.1       255.255.255.255   0.0.0.0           eno8303     dhcp 
169.254.1.0       255.255.255.0     0.0.0.0           idrac       interface 
172.17.0.0        255.255.0.0       0.0.0.0           docker0     interface 

        

    

    


Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} route
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway
        
    




    
    

    
        
show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway [static]     
[json-print]    



Displays the default gateway.
Syntax Description
static
Displays the static configuration of the default
gateway
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show ip default-gateway 
Active default gateways: 
10.209.36.1 (interface: eno8303) 

        

    

    


Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} default-gateway
Notes

    


    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
NTP

        


        

            


    
        
            ntp enable
        
    





    
        
ntp enable
 
Enables NTP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # ntp enable

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ntp server
        
    





    
        
ntp server <address>
no ntp server <address>Configures an NTP serverThe no form of the command removes NTP server
Syntax Description
address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            ntp peer
        
    





    
        
ntp peer <address>
no ntp peer <address> 
Configures an NTP peer
The no form of the command removes the NTP peer
Syntax Description
address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # ntp peer 11.11.11.11

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Software Management

        


        

            


    
        
            image fetch
        
    





    
        
image fetch <URL>
 
Downloads a system image from a remote host.
Syntax Description
URL
HTTPS, SCP and SFTP are supported
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # image fetch scp://root:123456@192.168.10.125/tmp/ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar
100.0%[###########################################################################################]

        

    

    


Related Commands
show images
Notes
  • The image format must be as follows: ufm-appliance-<version>-omu.tar
     
  • Please delete the previously available image, prior to fetching the new image
    

  • See section In-Service Upgrade at UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            image install
        
    





    
        
image install <image-name>
 
Installs an image file.
Syntax Description
image name
Specifies the image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # image install ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar
Verifying image...
Extracting image...
Installing image...
20230809-07_24_52: UFM-OS UPGRADE to version 23.07.18-3 STARTED
20230809-07_24_52: UFM_OS_UPGRADE                      [STARTED   ]
WARNING!!!
/tmp/ufm_os_upgrade_ml2ah98f/ufm-appliance-1.5.0-4-omu/ufm-os-upgrade.sh will require a restart upon completion.
OFED drivers, kernel and kernel models will not work properly until the server is rebooted!!!
 
In case of a change to the secureboot certificate , a message will be prompted to the screen to indicate that
an action is needed when restarting.
 
 
20230809-07_24_52: HighAvailability is detected, node role is: stand-by
20230809-07_24_53: Check if ufm-enterprise.service is running
20230809-07_24_53: ufm-enterprise.service is not running, continue with the upgrade
20230809-07_24_53: Extracting ISO...
20230809-07_24_53: CERTIFICATE-VALIDATION              [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_24_54: HA-STANDBY-MODE-ACTIVATE            [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_24_54: Backup HA cluster config to /var/tmp/ufm_os_upgrade_23_07_18-3/pcs_config_backup_23.07.18-3.tar.bz2
20230809-07_24_55: HA-PREPARATION                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_24_55: A newer kernel version is detected: 4.15.0-213-generic, installing 
20230809-07_25_22: KERNEL-UPGRADE                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_25_22: Preparing MOFED repo
20230809-07_25_24: MOFED-PREPARATION                   [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_25_24: Upgrading UFM-APPLIANCE SW
20230809-07_27_01: Upgrading UFM-APPLIANCE SW finished
20230809-07_27_01: APPLIANCE-UPGRADE                   [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_27_01: HA-PACKAGES-UPGRADE                 [SKIPPED   ]
20230809-07_27_01: Upgrading telemetry packages...
20230809-07_27_01: TELEMETRY-REQUIREMENTS-UPGRADE      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_27_06: updating firmware
20230809-07_27_19: FW-UPGRADE                          [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_27_19: Upgrading packages...
20230809-07_28_15: PACKAGES-UPGRADE                    [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_15: Upgrading collection tools...
20230809-07_28_15: Updating FW rules
20230809-07_28_20: FIREWALL-PORTS                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: UFMCLI tar is copied to /opt/ufm-os-firstboot to run on next-boot.
20230809-07_28_20: UFMCLI-PREPERATION                  [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: HA-STANDBY-MODE-DEACTIVATE          [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: UFM-OS-UPGRADE                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: UPGRADE finished, kernel modules, OFED and new kernel wont function properly until reboot is performed.
20230809-07_28_20: Please reboot the server.
 
Please check log file for more details: /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_23.07.18-3.log
Upgrade steps status information: /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_23.07.18-3_status.log.

        

    

    


Related Commands
show images
Notes
 
  • The image should be installed on the standby node only. Installation on the master node is not allowed.
    

    reload
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            image delete
        
    





    
        
image delete <image-name>
 
Deletes the specified image file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
image-name
Specifies the image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # image delete ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar

        

    

    


Related Commands
show images
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show images
        
    





    
        
show image     
[json-print]    



Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show images
Installed images:
  Partition 1:
    version: ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.4.3.1_UFM_6.13.2.5 2023-06-13 08:42:27 x86_64
Images available to be installed:
  1: 
    Image  : ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar

        

    

    


Related Commands
image delete
image fetchimage install
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Configuration Management

        


        

            


    
        
            File System
        
    




    
        


    
        
            debug generate dump
        
    





    
        
debug generate dump
 
Generates a debug dump.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # debug generate dump
Generated dump sysdump-ufmapl-112104-201140526-091707.tgz

        

    

    


Related Commands
file debug-dump
Notes
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show files debug-dump
        
    





    
        
show files debug-dump     
[json-print]    



Displays a list of debug dump files.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show files debug-dump
 
==================================================
System information:
 
Hostname:      r-ufm237
Version:       ufm_appliance UFMAPL_4.6.0.6_UFM_6.7.0.8 2021-08-08 19:27:47 x86_64
Current time:  2021-08-09 21:14:26
System uptime: 0d 21h 27m 28s
 
==================================================
 
==================================================
Output of 'uname -a':
 
Linux r-ufm237 3.10.0-1127.19.1.el7MELLANOXsmp-x86_64 ufm_appliance UFMAPL_4.6.0.6_UFM_6.7.0.8 #1 2021-08-08 18:45:38  x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
 
==================================================

        

    

    


Related Commands
file debug-dump
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            file debug-dump
        
    




    
    

    
        
file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | latest} |} | upload {{<filename> | latest} <URL>}}|
 
Manipulates debug dump files.
Syntax Description
filename
The specified file name
latest
Delete, upload the latest debug dump file to a remote host
URL
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # file debug-dump sysdump-ufmapl-112104-20114052-091707.tgz

        

    

    


Related Commands
Notes

    


    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Local and Remote Logging

        


        

            


    
        
            show log
        
    





    
        
show log [continuous| files [<file-number>] ] [ [not] matching <reg-exp>]
 
Displays the log file with optional filter criteria.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX "tail" utility
files
Displays the list of log files
file-number
Displays an archived log file, where the number may range from 1 up to the number of archived log files available
[not] matching <reg-exp>
The file is piped through a LINUX "grep" utility to only include lines either matching, or not matching, the provided regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) #show log matching INFO
Feb  1 10:57:04 switch clusterd[2659]: [4.193] [clusterd.INFO]: master browse reply: add service 0x20000 mxyzzy--0002c95ea5d8 _tms_cluster._tcp. local.
Feb  1 10:57:04 switch clusterd[2659]: [4.199] [clusterd.INFO]: master resolve reply via browse: name mxyzzy--0002c95ea5d8 type _tms_cluster._tcp. domain local. addr 172.30.2.2 port 60102 ifindex 1
31072
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch SX[2785]: TID 1208106288: [7.746] [hwd.INFO]: hwd_kernel_interrupt_sim: Entry
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch SX[2785]: TID 1208106288: [7.747] [hwd.INFO]: hwd_kernel_interrupt_sim: err=0
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.748] [mgmtd.INFO]: Handling EVENT request (session 26)
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.749] [mgmtd.INFO]: EVENT:  /system/chassis/events/hw-isr-event
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.750] [mgmtd.INFO]: EVENT: [0] mask = 0 (uint32)
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch health[2900]: TID 1208104656: [7.751] [health.INFO]: Received ISR event with mask 0
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.754] [mgmtd.INFO]: Sending externally: type event session 36 id 1732128
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.755] [mgmtd.INFO]: Event sent by user i:2785-0-0 has been handled

        

    

    


Related Commands
Notes
For the following commands, to quit from the output view, use 'CTRL +C'.


  • show log continuous
     
  • show log continuous matching <regex>
    

  • show log continuous not matching <regex>
     
For the following commands, to quit from the output view, press 'q'.


  • show log
     
  • show log matching <regex>
    

  • show log not matching <regex>
     
  • show log files <number>
    

  • show log files <number> matching <regex>
     
  • show log files <number> not matching <regex>
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            logging
        
    





    
        
logging <IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname> [trap <log-level> | port <destination-port>]
no logging <IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname>

Enables sending logging messages, with ability to filter the logging messages according to their classes.
The no form of the command stops sending messages to the remote syslog server.
Syntax Description
destination-port
Range: 1-65535
log-level
  • alert – alert notification, action must be taken immediately
     
  • crit – critical condition
    

  • debug – debug level messages
     
  • emerg – system is unusable (emergency)
    

  • err – error condition
     
  • info – informational condition
    

  • none – disables the logging locally and remotely
     
  • notice – normal, but significant condition
    

  • warning – warning condition
    

Default
Remote logging is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # logging {rsyslog-host} port <1-65535>\

        

    

    


Related Commands
show logging
logging local override
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show logging
        
    





    
        
show logging     
[json-print]    



Displays the logging configurations.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show logging
Local logging level: info
  Override for class mgmt-front: warning
Default remote logging level: notice
No remote syslog servers configured.
Allow receiving of messages from remote hosts: no
Number of archived log files to keep: 10
Log rotation size threshold: 5.000% of partition (43 megabytes)
Log format: standard
Subsecond timestamp field: enabled
Subsecond timestamp precision: 1 whole digit; 3 fractional digits
Levels at which messages are logged:
  CLI commands: info
  Audit messages: notic

        

    

    


Related Commands
logging
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
User Management and AAA

        


        

            


    
        
            User Accounts
        
    




    
        


    
        
            username
        
    





    
        
username root disable
no username root disable 
Disable logging into root account
The no form of the command reenable login into root account
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # username root disable

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            username root password
        
    





username root password<{password>

    
    

    
        
username root password <password>
 
Changes the root user password.
Syntax Description
password
Specifies a password for the user in string form.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) #
username root password 123456

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A

    


    
    
        


    
        
            AAA Methods
        
    




    
        


    
        
            aaa authentication login default
        
    





    
        
aaa authentication login default <auth method> [<auth method>]
 
Sets a sequence of authentication methods. Up to two methods can be configured.
Syntax Description
auth-method
Possible values:
 
  • local
    

  • tacacs+
    

Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
ufmapl (config) # aaa authentication login default local tacacs+

        

    

    


Related Commands
show aaa
Notes
Setting tacacs+ as one of the authentication methods enables tacacs.
Setting no taccas+ and only local in the authentication methods disables tacacs.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show aaa
        
    




    
    

    
        
show aaa     
[json-print]    



Displays the AAA configuration.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show aaa 
AAA authorization: 
    Map Order: remote-only 
 
Authentication method(s): 
    local 
    tacacs+ 
 
Accounting method(s): 
    tacacs+ 

        

    

    


Related Commands
aaa authentication login default
Notes

    


    
    
        


    
        
            TACACS+
        
    




    
        


    
        
            tacacs-server
        
    





    
        
tacacs-server {key <secret> | timeout <seconds>}
no tacacs-server {key | timeout} 
Sets global TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to default values.
Syntax Description
key
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
timeout
Timeout in seconds (1-60)
Default
1 second
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # tacacs-server key testkey

        

    

    


Related Commands
show tacacs
tacacs-server host
Notes
Each TACACS+ server can override the global secret parameter using the command "tacacs-server host"

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            tacacs-server host
        
    





    
        
    
tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port> | key <secret>}     

no tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port>}

Configures TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command removes the TACACS+ server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
TACACS+ server IP address
auth-port
TACACS+ server UDP port number
key
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
Default
Default TCP port is 49
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # tacacs-server key testkey

        

    

    


Related Commands
show tacacs
tacacs-server
Notes
  • TACACS+ servers are tried in the order they are configured
     
  • If the user does not specify a parameter for this configured TACACS+ server, the configuration will be taken from the global TACACS+ server configuration. Refer to "tacacs-server" command.
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show tacacs
        
    




    
    

    
        
show tacacs     
[json-print]    



Displays TACACS+ configurations.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show tacacs 
TACACS+ defaults: 
 Timeout    : 1 
 
TACACS+ servers: 
 10.209.36.156:49: 
    Key       : ******** 
 
 1.2.3.4:49: 
    Key       : ******** 

        

    

    


Related Commands
tacacs-server
tacacs-server host
Notes

    


    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Chassis Management

        


        

            


    
        
            show resources
        
    





    
        
show resources     
[json-print]    



Displays system resources.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show resources 
         Total      Used      Free
Physical 65400 MB   2719 MB  60585 MB
Swap     16252 MB      0 MB  16252 MB
 
Number of CPUs:    64
CPU load averages: 0.16 / 0.08 / 0.04
 
CPU 1
  Utilization:                0%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 0% at 2023-11-05 09:45:01
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 0%
 
CPU 2
  Utilization:                5%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 19% at 2023-11-05 09:45:01
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 7%
 
...
 
CPU 64
  Utilization:                0%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 1% at 2023-11-05 09:45:01
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 1%

        

    

    


Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show version
        
    





    
        
show version     
[json-print]    



Displays version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show version
Product name:        ufm_appliance
Product release:     UFMAPL_1.11.0.5_UFM_6.20.0.5
Build date:          2025-01-30 14:09:30
Version summary:     ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.11.0.5_UFM_6.20.0.5 2025-01-30 14:09:30 x86_64
 
UFM OS:              25.01.18-1
UFM HA:              5.8.0-4
UFM CLI:             1.9.0-5
GNMI PLUGIN:         1.2.12-8
TOOLS PLUGIN:        2.0.0-4
 
System serial num:   MT0006M7SMK3
 
Uptime:              4d 22h 58m
CPU load averages:   0.19 / 0.20 / 0.09
Number of CPUs:      64
System memory:       2655 MB used / 58799 MB free / 64614 MB total
Swap:                0 MB used / 16252 MB free / 16252 MB total

        

    

    


Related Commands
N/A
Notes
For devices with IDM v1.0.0, the serial number (SN) is generated based on ODM SN since the NVIDIA SN is not available

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show files system
        
    





    
        
show files system [detail]     
[json-print]    



Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
Syntax Description
detail
Displays more detailed information on file-system
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show files system  
Statistics for /var filesystem: 
  Space Total            1649517 MB 
  Space Used             23438 MB 
  Space Free             1626079 MB 
  Space Available        1542216 MB 
  Space Percent Free     98% 
  Inodes Percent Free    99% 
 
Statistics for /opt/ufm/files filesystem: 
  Space Total            150105 MB 
  Space Used             294 MB 
  Space Free             149811 MB 
  Space Available        142116 MB 
  Space Percent Free     99% 
  Inodes Percent Free    99% 

        

    

    


Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Operating System License

        


        

            
    

        
 
Note

        


The following CLI commands relate to the operating system license. For UFM License CLI commands, please refer to UFM License.

        

    




license install

    
        
license install <url>
 
Installs a UFM appliance OS license file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
url
https, sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username:password@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # license install sftp://root:root/tmp/nvidia-ufm-os-restricted-3922145848058.lic

        

    

    


Related Commands
license delete
show license
Notes
  • The license installation is used to access the SHELL in cases where the root account is disabled. For UFM Enterprise license installation, please refer to Activating the License.
     
  • The license format must be as follow: *.lic
    

  • The license installation overrides the existing license, if present.
     
  • To generate UFM appliance OS license, the management interface MAC address (eno8303) should be provided to NVIDIA by running the "show interfaces" command.
    


    


    
        
    


    
        
            license delete
        
    





    
        
license delete
 
Deletes a UFM appliance OS license file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0
First release
ufmapl (config) # license delete

        

    

    


Related Commands
license install
show license
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show license
        
    





    
        
show license     
[json-print]    



Displays UFM appliance OS license information.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufmapl (config) # show license 
Customer ID:     NVIDIA RND TESTING
SN:              194042963524002
Type:            Subscription
Status:          Valid
MAC address:     b0:7b:25:e9:79:a2

        

    

    


Related Commands
license install
license delete
Notes
N/A

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            _shell
        
    





    
        
_shell
 
Runs a UNIX command shell such as bash. This shell command replaces the CLI; when the user exits the shell, they will be returned to the CLI.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
2.0.0
First release
ufmapl # _shell
root@ufmapl:~#

        

    

    


Related Commands
license install
license deleteshow license
Notes
[security]:os-license = true in /opt/ufmcli/conf/ufmcli_cfg.yaml

        

    

    



    

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Docker Container

        


        

            
docker load <image name>

    
        
docker load <image name>
 
Loads a docker image from a TAR archive.
Syntax Description
image name
Name of the TAR image to be loaded
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufm (config) # docker load ufm-plugin-ndt_1.1.1-17-docker.img.gz

        

    

    


Related Commands
image fetch
show docker imagesdocker remove
Notes
The image should be downloaded into the UFM Enterprise appliance from a remote host

    


    
        
    


    
        
            docker pull
        
    





    
        
docker pull <image-name>[:<version>]
 
Pulls a docker image from a docker repository.
Syntax Description
image-name [:<version>]
Image name
Format: Name:VersionIf only “Name” is provided, “version” defaults to latest
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufm (config) # docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt:1.1.1-17

        

    

    


Related Commands
show docker images
docker remove
Notes

    



    
docker remove image <image name> <image version>

    
        
docker remove image <image-name> <image-version>
 
Removes an image from the Linux docker service.
Syntax Description
image-name
Name of the image to be deleted
image-version
Version of the image to be deleted
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufm (config) # docker remove image mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt 1.1.1-17

        

    

    



Related Commands
show docker images
docker remove
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show docker images
        
    





    
        
show docker images     
[json-print]    



Displays docker images.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufm (config) # show docker images
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                    Version      Created       Size       Digest         
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt  1.1.1-17     2 months ago  1.59GB     sha256:89e61315
                                                               4dd3fed89a54780
                                                               920c138c2edb1ab
                                                               85acd8fe788ef12
                                                               23f3c83bae3

        

    

    


Related Commands
show docker ps
docker removedocker pulldocker load
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show docker ps
        
    





    
        
show docker ps     
[json-print]    



Displays docker containers.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
2.2.1
Added the     
[json-print] option    

2.0.0 
First release
ufm (config) # show docker ps
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Container           Image:Version           Created                Status                  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ufm-plugin-ndt      mellanox/ufm-plugin-nd  4 seconds ago          Up 3 seconds
                    t:1.1.1-17                                     

        

    

    


Related Commands
show docker images
docker removedocker pulldocker load
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            docker exec  
        
    





    
        
docker exec <container-name> <program-executable>
 
Executes a program within a running docker container.
Syntax Description
container-name
Name of the running docker container
program-executable
Linux command
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufm (config) #  docker exec ufm /bin/bash

        

    

    



Related Commands
show docker images
docker remove image
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            docker prune image
        
    





    
        
docker prune image
 
Removes all dangling docker prune images.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config docker
History
2.0.0 
First release
ufm (config) #  docker prune image

        

    

    



Related Commands
show docker images
docker remove image
Notes
 

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
