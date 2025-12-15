Changes and New Features in This Version

Feature Description Clustered Telemetry Added the Clustered Telemetry feature which enables multiple telemetry data collection instances across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in the InfiniBand fabric. This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution. For more information, refer to Telemetry. CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: " ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix " - as part of the Clustered Telemetry feature

" ufm versions-mgr " - as part of the UFM Versions Manager feature

" ib profile " - as part of the Support NDR Cluster OOB UFM Versions Manager Added the UFM Versions Manager command-line tool, which manages UFM system backups. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running on Docker containers. For more information, refer to UFM Versions Manager. UFM Plugins Updated plugin versions as follows: gNMI Telemetry Plugin v1.3.8-5

Log Streamer Plugin v1.0.2-0

Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.3.0-2 Integrated the following plugins: UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin v1.23.1-37572181

IB Link Resiliency Plugin v1.1.5-7 UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version v25.10.24-12 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.11 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.1 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.34.1-10 DOCA-Host Integrated with DOCA-Host version 3.2.1-044000 Firmware Integrated with firmware version 40.47.1088

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.

For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.