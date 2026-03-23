NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.20 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.20 LTS (2025 LTS U2)  Changes and New Features in This Version

Changes and New Features in This Version

FeatureDescription
UFM OSIntegrated with UFM OS version v25.10.24-16
UFM PackageIntegrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.20-3
UFM HAIntegrated with UFM HA version 6.1.1
MFT PackageIntegrated with MFT version mft-4.34.1-18
DOCA-HostIntegrated with DOCA-Host version LTS25-U2 v3.2.2-035000
FirmwareIntegrated with firmware version 40.47.2682

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.

For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
content here