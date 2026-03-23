Changes and New Features in This Version
|Feature
|Description
|UFM OS
|Integrated with UFM OS version v25.10.24-16
|UFM Package
|Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.20-3
|UFM HA
|Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.1
|MFT Package
|Integrated with MFT version mft-4.34.1-18
|DOCA-Host
|Integrated with DOCA-Host version LTS25-U2 v3.2.2-035000
|Firmware
|Integrated with firmware version 40.47.2682
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.