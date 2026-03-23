NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.20 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Configuring the Appliance for the First Time

The diagram below describes the connectivity scheme of the UFM High-Availability cluster.

image-2025-3-18_15-43-49-version-1-modificationdate-1773671023170-api-v2.png

The following are instructions on how to configure the management and fabric (InfiniBand) interfaces in the UFM cluster.

Configuring the Management Interface

The NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance has multiple Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface isenp99s0f0. The MAC address for enp99s0f0 is available on the pull tab and can be configured in the DHCP server. To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server.

The appliance supports a direct connection via a serial port.

For instructions on how to configure the management interface, please refer to Configuring the Appliance.

Configuring the Back-to-Back Interface

Warning

This interface should be used as the primary interface when configuring HA.

When operating in HA configuration, directly connect (back-to-back - without a management switch in the middle) the Master node to the Standby node. To do so, utilize the Ethernet management interface enp99s0f1, as shown in the above diagram.

For your convenience, you may use the CLI command Interface to set a static IP address for enp99s0f1.

Example:

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interface enp99s0f1 ip address 11.0.0.11 /24

Configuring the Fabric Interface

Note

Configuring the fabric interface is optional.

The UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance has multiple InfiniBand interfaces. The primary interface is ib0.

Configure a static IPoIB with Network service (create the file /etc/network/interfaces.d/ifcfg-ib0 and run ifup ib0).

Example of the ifcfg-ib0 file definition:

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auto ib0
iface ib0 inet static
address 10.0.0.12
netmask 255.255.255.0
broadcast 10.0.0.255

For your convenience, you may use the CLI command Interface to set a static IP address for ib0.

Example:

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interface ib0 ip address 192.168.1.11 /24

For more details on how to configure the UFM Enterprise, please refer to UFM Enterprise Initial Configuration.

Connecting the UFM XDR Appliance to the FNM InfiniBand Switch Port

The FNM (Fabric Network Management) port is a separate OSFP InfiniBand in-band management port. It enables accessing the UFM Enterprise appliance that allows data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric.

XDR Cluster

Switch

Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side

Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side

Quantum-3 Q3200 Switch Network Port

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)

Quantum-X800 Q3200 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G)

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)

Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch Network Port

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)

Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G)

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)


NDR Cluster

Prerequisite:

To support this connectivity, change the default configuration of all the ConnectX®-8 XDR adapter cards by running the following CLI command:

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ib profile --set ndr --force

Switch

Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side

Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side*

Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port

MMA4Z00-NS / 980-9I510-00NS00 (50m)

MMA4Z00-NS400 / 980-9I51S-00NS00 (50m)

Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00  (100m)

* UFM XDR Appliance side should configure the ConnectX-8 C8180 cards to be non-planarized.

** The 980-9I30H-00NM00 / 980-9I510-00NS00 transceivers support a 2x100
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