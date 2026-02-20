Appendix - UFM Version Manager

UFM Versions Manager is a command-line tool for managing UFM system backups, configurations, and migrations. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running in Docker Container, with full support for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.

The tool provides four core capabilities:

Configuration Snapshots - Fast config-only backups (up to 10 snapshots with rotation)

Full System Backup/Restore - Complete disaster recovery including images and configurations (up to 5 backups with rotation when using the default backup location)

Migration - Move UFM to new hardware (SA or HA environments)

Upgrade - Upgrade UFM to new versions with automatic backup and version validation

For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Versions Manager.