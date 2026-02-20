Changes and New Features in This Version
Feature
Description
Clustered Telemetry
Added support for clustered telemetry distribution on multiple nodes. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Clustered Telemetry.
UFM Versions Manager
Enhanced the UFM Versions Manager tool for backup management by allowing multiple full system backups and enabling restore operations from any saved UFM backup. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Version Manager.
High-Availability
Added support for UFM-Infra active-active mode, enabling both nodes to perform concurrent write operations while maintaining real-time data synchronization and a consistent cluster state. For more information, refer to UFM High-Availability User Guide.
UFM Infra
Productize UFM Infra for Docker-based installation on all supported operating systems. As of UFM v6.24.1, users can enable UFM Infra features as part of the standard UFM installation. For more information, refer to UFM Infra Installation and UFM Infra. TBD update links
AAA, TACACS+ Authorization
Added TACACS+ per session authorization, where authorization is performed once per CLI session and commands are allowed based on privilege level:
CLI Commands
UFM Plugins
Updated plugin versions as follows:
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 26.01.24-11
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.24.1
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 6.2.1
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.35.0-159
DOCA-Host
Integrated with DOCA-Host version 3.3.0-088000
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version 40.48.1000
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.