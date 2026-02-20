NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.4.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.4.1  Configuration

On This Page

Configuration

Note

For the UFM 4.5 Enterprise Appliance, all URLs include the /plugin/cyberai prefix.

For example, the endpoint in UFM 4.5 is GET /plugin/cyberai/cyber-ai/... instead of GET /cyber-ai/....

Set UFM Enterprise Connections Parameters

  • URL

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    PUT /cyber-ai/config/ufm-params

  • Request data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "password":  "qwerty",
    "ip":  "10.210.4.57",
    "username":  "admin",
    "protocol": "[http|https]" 
    "port": 443
 }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    204

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Get UFM Enterprise Connections Parameters

  • URL

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    GET /cyber-ai/config/ufm-params

  • Request data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    none

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    none

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Alert Count Summary

  • URL

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    GET /cyber-ai/analytics/summary

  • URL filters

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      from=-<time>

      Note

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: from=-6h.

    • Probability – returns all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      min_probability=<0-100>

  • Request data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    none

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "link_anomaly_predictions": {…},
    "link_failure_prediction": {…},
   }

    Note

    If successful, the analytics summary will be returned in JSON format.

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    204

    Success

    400

    Bad request
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 20, 2026
content here