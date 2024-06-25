NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.31

The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).

VMA leverages the following benefits:

Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface

Increases: Throughput Packets per Second (PPS) Requests per Second (RPS)

Reduces: Network latency The magnitude of network latency spikes Context switches and interrupts Network congestion Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications

Improves CPU utilization

Compatible with Ethernet

VMA can work on top of MLNX_OFED driver stack and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN.

Market data professionals

Messaging specialists

Software engineers and architects

Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA

ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA

Further information on this product can be found in the following MLNX_OFED documents:

Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Products → Software → Accelerator Software → VMA

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.