NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.31

Overview

The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).

VMA leverages the following benefits:

  • Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface

  • Increases:

    • Throughput

    • Packets per Second (PPS)

    • Requests per Second (RPS)

  • Reduces:

    • Network latency

    • The magnitude of network latency spikes

    • Context switches and interrupts

    • Network congestion

    • Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications

  • Improves CPU utilization

  • Compatible with Ethernet

VMA can work on top of MLNX_OFED driver stack and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN.

Intended Audience

  • Market data professionals

  • Messaging specialists

  • Software engineers and architects

  • Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA

  • ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA

Further information on this product can be found in the following MLNX_OFED documents:

Software Download

Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ Products → Software → Accelerator Software → VMA

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.
