NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.31

Overview
The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).
VMA leverages the following benefits:
Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface
Increases:
Throughput
Packets per Second (PPS)
Requests per Second (RPS)
Reduces:
Network latency
The magnitude of network latency spikes
Context switches and interrupts
Network congestion
Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications
Improves CPU utilization
Compatible with Ethernet
VMA can work on top of MLNX_OFED driver stack and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN.
Intended Audience
Market data professionals
Messaging specialists
Software engineers and architects
Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA
ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA
Further information on this product can be found in the following MLNX_OFED documents:
Software Download
Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Products → Software → Accelerator Software → VMA
Document Revision History
For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.