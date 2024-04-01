NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.51

Overview
The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).
VMA leverages the following benefits:
- Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface
Increases:
- Throughput
- Packets per Second (PPS)
- Requests per Second (RPS)
Reduces:
- Network latency
- The magnitude of network latency spikes
- Context switches and interrupts
- Network congestion
- Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications
- Improves CPU utilization
- Compatible with Ethernet
VMA can work on top of MLNX_OFED driver stack and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN.
Intended Audience
- Market data professionals
- Messaging specialists
- Software engineers and architects
- Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA
- ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA
Software Download
Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Products → Software → Accelerator Software → VMA
Document Revision History
For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.