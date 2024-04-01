NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.51
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.51

On This Page

Overview

The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).

VMA leverages the following benefits:

  • Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface

  • Increases:

    • Throughput
    • Packets per Second (PPS)
    • Requests per Second (RPS)

  • Reduces:

    • Network latency
    • The magnitude of network latency spikes
    • Context switches and interrupts
    • Network congestion
    • Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications
  • Improves CPU utilization
  • Compatible with Ethernet

VMA can work on top of MLNX_OFED driver stack and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN.

Intended Audience

  • Market data professionals
  • Messaging specialists
  • Software engineers and architects
  • Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA
  • ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA

Software Download

Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ Products → Software → Accelerator Software → VMA

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.
NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2024
content here