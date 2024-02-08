Bug Fixes History

Description: Fixed VMA hanging infinitely while closing ring with empty RQ

Description: Fixed RX buffer leak in case of GRO and out of order packets. Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets

Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order. GRO

Description : Fixed the issue where VMA Debian package installation for Docker container failed.

Description : Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector causes an API error.

3092554