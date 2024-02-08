Bug Fixes History
The following table lists the issues that have been resolved in previous VMA versions.
|
3604175
|
Description: Fixed VMA hanging infinitely while closing ring with empty RQ
|
Keywords: ring, termination, stuck, hang up
|
Discovered in Version: 9.8.30
|
Fixed in Version: 9.8.40
|
3591039
|
Description: Fixed RX buffer leak in case of GRO and out of order packets. Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets
|
Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order. GRO
|
Discovered in Version: 8.4.101
|
Fixed in Version: 9.8.40
|
3604175
|
Description: Fixed VMA hanging infinitely while closing ring with empty RQ
|
Keywords: ring, termination, stuck, hang up
|
Discovered in Version: 9.8.30
|
Fixed in Version: 9.8.40
|
3525812
|
Description: Fixed SocketXtreme RX buffer leak.
|
Keywords: SocketXtreme; leak
|
Discovered in Version: 9.8.20
|
Fixed in Version: 9.8.31
|
3373882
|
Description: Fixed a compilation error with gcc 13.0.1.
|
Keywords: gcc compilation error
|
Discovered in Version: 9.8.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.8.20
|
3173318
|
Description: Fixed the issue where VMA Debian package installation for Docker container failed.
|
Keywords: Debian; Docker; Installation
|
Discovered in Version: 9.7.0
|
Fixed in Version: 9.7.2
|
3173318
|
Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector causes an API error.
|
Keywords: iov Tx vector
|
Discovered in Version: 9.6.4
|
Fixed in Version: 9.7.0
|
3092554
|
Description:
When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered:
1. When SIGNIT is caught by VMA, subsequent calls to socket API return EINTR error code immediately.
2. VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR parameter is ignored by signal() API.
However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.
|
Keywords: SIGINT; EINTR; signal; sigaction
|
Discovered in Version: 9.5.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
|
3092555
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an error is received upon second attempt instead.
|
Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault
|
Discovered in Version: 9.5.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
|
3045735
|
Description: Fixed the issue where there was no traffic as long as SR-IOV mode was disabled.
|
Keywords: SR-IOV; traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 9.3.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
|
2740920
|
Description: Added support for fortified glibc functions as __read_chk, __recv_chk, __recvfrom_chk, __poll_chk, __ppoll_chk.
|
Keywords: socket API
|
Discovered in Version: 9.3.0
|
Fixed in Version: 9.4.0
|
1714768
|
Description: Fixed memory leak in vma_free_packets() implementation.
|
Keywords: Extra API
|
Discovered in Version: 8.8.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.4.0
|
2366027
|
Description: Fixed big-endian support for TIMESTAMP option.
|
Keywords: TCP
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
2280628
|
Description: Added TIMESTAMP option into keepalives and zero window probes TCP packets.
|
Keywords: TCP
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
2246994
|
Description: Set proper FIN/RST flags for splitted TCP segments.
|
Keywords: TCP
|
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
2130901
|
Description: Fixed forever loop condition during finalization after setting VMA_PROGRESS_ENGINE_WCE_MAX=0.
|
Keywords: Hangup
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
1775713
|
Description: Fixed a synchronization issue in attach/detach flow when VMA is configured to use 3tuple (software rule).
|
Keywords: Cleanup
|
Discovered in Release: 8.4.10
|
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
|
2233349
|
Description: Fixed wrong detection of huge pages with different sizes.
|
Keywords: Huge Page
|
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
|
2355289
|
Description: Fixed wrong detection of Blue Flame usage capability.
|
Keywords: Blue Flame
|
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
|
2132032
|
Description: Fixed an issue where all traffic was received in one top socket when several sockets were bound to the same IP:PORT pair and used 5 different tuple rules.
|
Keywords: UDP steering
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
2009931
|
Description: Added fcntl64() support.
|
Keywords: Socket API
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.5
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
2074332
|
Description: Fixed the issue where vma_stats utility reported wrong statistics.
|
Keywords: vma_stats
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
1973965
|
Description: Replaced dropped packets statistics data with EAGAIN.
|
Keywords: vma_stats
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.5
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
1900224
|
Description: Fixed the issue where negative values were displayed by vma_stats for Send queue size during long duration sessions.
|
Keywords: vma_stats
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
1565428
|
Description: Fixed the issue where rdma_lib_reset function was not supported on the Upstream driver, resulting in fork() function being unsupported.
|
Keywords: rdma_lib_reset, fork(), Upstream driver
|
Discovered in Version: 8.7.5
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
2069198
|
Description: Disabled Blue Flame (BF) operation usage for Azure.
|
Keywords: Azure
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.3
|
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2
|
1794728
|
Description: Fixed an issue related calling unregister_timer_event() twice.
|
Keywords: Hangup
|
Discovered in Version: 8.8.3
|
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2
|
1264894
|
Description: Fixed cleanup issues when not all internal objects related sockets are destroyed during VMA finalization.
|
Keywords: Cleanup
|
Discovered in Version: 8.5.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2