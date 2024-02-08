On This Page
Changes and New Features
|
Revision
|
Feature/Category
|
Description
|
9.8.51
|
General
|
Updated MLNX_OFED and Firmware versions. See System Requirements and Interoperability
|
9.8.51
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Version section.
|
9.8.51
|
Socket options
|
Added full support of TCP_KEEPALIVE option
As of VMA v9.0.2, VMA will no longer be backward compatible with MLNX_OFED versions earlier than v5.0-1.0.0.0
Multi Packet Receive Queue beta functionality is removed as of VMA v9.3.1
RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
VMA v9.3.1 and up do not enforce the disable_raw_qp_enforcement option; use the CAP_NET_RAW option instead
IPoIB is no longer supported with MLNX_OFED v5.1 and above
Important Notes
We recommend using libnl3 as it is the latest version and includes fixes related to libnl1
Bonding Active-Backup (mode 1) is supported with limitations shown in .Known Issues v9.4.0 section.