Glossary
|
Acronym
|
Definition
|
API
|
Application Programmer's Interface
|
CQ
|
Completion Queue
|
FD
|
File Descriptor
|
GEth
|
Gigabit Ethernet Hardware Interface
|
HCA
|
Host Channel Adapter
|
HIS
|
Host Identification Service
|
IB
|
InfiniBand
|
IGMP
|
Internet Group Management Protocol
|
IP
|
Internet Protocol
|
IPoIB
|
IP over IB
|
IPR
|
IP Router
|
NIC
|
Network Interface Card
|
OFED
|
OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution
|
OS
|
Operating System
|
pps
|
Packets Per Second
|
QP
|
Queue Pair
|
RMDS
|
Reuters Market Data System
|
RTT
|
Route Trip Time
|
SM
|
Subnet Manager
|
UDP
|
User Datagram Protocol
|
usec
|
microseconds
|
UMCAST
|
User Mode Multicast
|
VMA
|
NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator
|
VMS
|
VMA Messaging Service
|
WCE
|
Work Completion Elements
The following table describes typographical conventions used in this document. All terms refer to isolated terms within body text or regular table text unless otherwise mentioned in the Notes column.
|
Term, Construct, Text Block
|
Example
|
Notes
|
File name, pathname
|
/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg
|
Console session (code)
|
-> flashClear <CR>
|
Complete sample line or block. Comprises both input and output. The code can also be shaded.
|
Linux shell prompt
|
#
|
The "#"character stands for the Linux shell prompt.
|
CLI Guest Mode
|
Switch >
|
CLI Guest Mode.
|
CLI admin mode
|
Switch #
|
CLI admin mode
|
String
|
< > or []
|
Strings in angled or square brackets are descriptions of what will actually be shown on the screen. For example, the contents of <your-ip> could be 192.168.1.1.
|
Management GUI label, item name
|
New Network, New Environment
|
Management GUI labels and item names appear in bold, whether or not the name is explicitly displayed (for example, buttons and icons).
|
User text entered into Manager, e.g., to assign as the name of a logical object
|
"Env1", "Network1"
|
Note the quotes. The text entered does not include the quotes.