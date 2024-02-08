Installing VMA

Before you begin, verify you are using a supported operating system and a supported CPU architecture for your operating system. See supported combinations listed in System Requirements and Interoperability.

The current VMA version can work on top of both MLNX_OFED driver stack that supports Ethernet and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN that supports only Ethernet.

The VMA library is delivered as a user-space library, and is called libvma.so.X.Y.Z.

VMA can be installed using one of the following methods: