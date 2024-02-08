NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.51
System Requirements and Interoperability

System Requirements

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms, and supported CPU architectures for the current VMA version.

Specification

Value

Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (4x25G)

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (200G) Crypto-disabled

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

Firmware

28.40.1000

16.35.3006

Driver Stack

  • MLNX_OFED v24.01-0.3.3.1

  • MLNX_EN v24.01-0.3.3.1

Supported Operating Systems and Kernels

Ubuntu 20.04, and RH 8.4, 8.6

CPU Architecture

x86_64 (Intel Xeon)

Minimum memory requirements

1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with VMA

Minimum disk space requirements

1 GB

Transport

Ethernet/InfiniBand

VMA Release Contents

Description

Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution

  • libvma-9.8.51-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma-devel-9.8.51-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma-utils-9.8.51-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma_9.8.51-1_amd64.deb

  • libvma-dev_9.8.51-1_amd64.deb

  • libvma-utils_9.8.51-1_amd64.deb

Documentation

VMA Release Notes

VMA Installation and Quick Start Guide

VMA User Manual

Certified Applications

The VMA library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application

Company / Source

Type

Notes

sockperf

NVIDIA® (Open Source)

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)

netperf

Open Source

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 2.6.0

NetPIPE

Open Source

Network Protocol Independent Performance Evaluator

Version 3.7.2

UMS (formerly LBM)

Informatica

Message Middleware Infrastructures

Version 6.7
