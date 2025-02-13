Appendix: Nginx

Nginx is a web server that can also be used as a reverse proxy, load balancer, mail proxy and HTTP cache. Nginx is free and open-source software, easy to configure in order to serve static web content or to act as a proxy server. Nginx can be deployed to also serve dynamic content on the network, and can serve as a software load balancer. Nginx uses an asynchronous event-driven approach, rather than threads, to handle requests. Nginx's modular event-driven architecture can provide predictable performance under high loads. Official site is https://www.nginx.com/

The XLIO library should be configured with --enable-nginx during compilation.

XLIO_NGINX_WORKERS_NUM is used in runtime to provide the same number of workers as Nginx is launched.