XLIO configuration is performed using environment variables. For the full list of XLIO parameters, please see libxlio README file.

Note XLIO parameters must be set prior to loading the application with XLIO. You can set the parameters in a system file, which can be run manually or automatically.

All the parameters have defaults that can be modified.

On default startup, the XLIO library prints the XLIO version information, as well as the configuration parameters being used and their values to stderr.

XLIO always logs the values of the following parameters, even when they are equal to the default value:

XLIO_TRACELEVEL

XLIO_LOG_FILE

For all other parameters, XLIO logs the parameter values only when they are not equal to the default value.