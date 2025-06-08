VMA Components

The VMA library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application Company / Source Type Notes sockperf NVIDIA® (Open Source) Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf) netperf Open Source Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking Version 2.6.0 NetPIPE Open Source Network Protocol Independent Performance Evaluator Version 3.7.2 UMS (formerly LBM) Informatica Message Middleware Infrastructures Version 6.7