Basic Performance Tuning

Power modes – disable C-states and P-states, do not let the CPU sleep on idle.

Hyperthreading – there is no right answer if you should have it ON or OFF.

• ON means more CPU to handle kernel tasks, so the amortized cost will be smaller for each CPU

• OFF means do not share cache with other CPUs, so cache utilization is better

If all of your system jitter is under control, it is recommended to turn is OFF, if not keep it ON.